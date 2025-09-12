CAROLINE Extends at MCC Theater for Two Additional Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC Theater's World Premiere of Caroline by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer will run for two additional weeks. Caroline will now begin previews tomorrow night, Saturday September 13 and will open on Tuesday September 30 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Previously set to close on October 19, Caroline will now run through Sunday, November 2, 2025.

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

The cast of Caroline features Amy Landecker as Rhea and Chloë Grace Moretz as Maddie, both returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, and, in their New York and Off Broadway debut, River Lipe-Smith as Caroline.