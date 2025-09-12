 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

CAROLINE Extends at MCC Theater for Two Additional Weeks

Performances will now run through November 2.

By: Sep. 12, 2025
CAROLINE Extends at MCC Theater for Two Additional Weeks Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

MCC Theater's World Premiere of Caroline by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer will run for two additional weeks. Caroline will now begin previews tomorrow night, Saturday September 13 and will open on Tuesday September 30 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Previously set to close on October 19, Caroline will now run through Sunday, November 2, 2025. 

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

The cast of Caroline features Amy Landecker as Rhea and Chloë Grace Moretz as Maddie, both returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, and, in their New York and Off Broadway debut, River Lipe-Smith as Caroline.

Caroline features Scenic Design by Lee Jellinek (Oklahoma!), Costume Design by David Hyman (The Sound Inside), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Buena Vista Social Club), Sound Design by Christopher Darbassie (Camp Siegfried), and Voice, Text, and Dialect Coaching by Gigi Buffington (MCC’s Trophy Boys). Suki Tsujimoto is the Make-up Designer and Samantha Shoffner (MCC’s Trophy Boys) is the Properties Supervisor. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant and Kelly Martindale (Real Women Have Curves) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.



Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos