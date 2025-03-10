CANAAN UNREMEMBERED World Premiere is Coming to Theatre East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre East ill present the world premiere of Canaan Unremembered, written and directed by Judson Jones. The play explores the always personal, often turbulent journey of faith. After losing a difficult pregnancy, a young evangelical faces another tragedy when she suffers a stroke that not only removes all memory of the relationship with her husband, but also removes all memory of the faith she has spent her life depending upon.

Canaan Unremembered will run from March 24th through April 19th with an opening night set for March 28th at Theatre East's, Court Square Theater.

"A question came to me a few years ago. For the 66% of the nation who identifies as “religious”, what would happen if that faith, that dogma was completely removed. What would happen to those relationships founded in that faith? Would they survive? Or would those relationships vanish along with the memories," said writer and director Judson Jones.

The play was developed as part of the Theatre East Writers Room and received a full workshop at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in 2023.

The cast features Cathryn Shelton Jones as Jenn, Joseph Dean Anderson as Matt, and Tom Green as Walter.

The creative team includes, Zach Murphy (Lighting Design), Robert A. K. Gonyo (Sound Design), Sherry Martinez(Costume Design), John Noel (Production Manager), Meggy Hai Trang (Productions Stage Manager) and Mike McNulty (Assistant Director).

