Brogan Nelson To Make Solo Cabaret Debut At AMT Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On August 22 at 7 p.m., AMT Theater will present rising star Brogan Nelson in her debut solo cabaret, Fascinating Rhythm – An Evening of Jazz and Musical Theater Classics.

Originally from Canada, Nelson recently made her New York debut as Tammy in AMT’s Off-Broadway musical comedy Upside Down, earning praise as “electric” and “exciting.” She has also appeared at 54 Below and The Green Room 42.

A graduate of The Boston Conservatory, Nelson’s credits include City of Angels (Oolie/Donna), As You Like It, And Then There Were None, Laughs in Spanish, The Prom! (Ensemble/Emma u/s), Escape to Margaritaville (Rachel), The SpongeBob Musical (SpongeBob), Evil Dead (Cheryl), and Peter Pan (Tootles). She dedicates this performance to her father and to the late Paul Aikins.

The evening will feature music direction by Darrick Brown, with appearances by Mike Ferlita (A Bronx Tale, Upside Down) and Bridget Delaney (The Wizard of Oz, North Shore Music Theatre).

AMT Theater, winner of the 2024 Best Venue Award from W42ST Online, is located at 354 West 45th Street. Tickets are available at amttheater.org.