Broadway Records Announces THE HELLO GIRLS Off-Broadway Cast Recording

Broadway Records today announced that THE HELLO GIRLS (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz - an ensemble of actor-musicians chronicles the story of America's first women soldiers, The Hello Girls. These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations.

Nominated for three Drama Desk Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Music) and four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Outstanding New Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway), Outstanding Book Of A Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway), and Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical), The Hello Girls has music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, directed by Cara Reichel with choreography by Christine O'Grady and music direction by Ben Moss. Orchestrations are by Peter Mills and Ben Moss, with additional drum arrangements by Elena Bonomo. The cast features Ellie Fishman (Finding Neverland), Arlo Hill (The Most Happy Fella at Encores!), Chanel Karimkhani (The Goree All Girl String Band at NYMF), Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Matthew McGloin (CasablancaBox at HERE Arts), Ben Moss (Spring Awakening), Lili Thomas (Disney Millennium Symphonies with the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall), Skyler Volpe (West Side Story at Barrington Stage), Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), and Scott Wakefield (Hands on a Hardbody). Elena Bonomo (Waitress) is the percussionist.

NYC's critically-acclaimed Prospect Theater Company premiered The Hello Girls Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters in December 2018, in a performance now nominated for the Drama League's "Outstanding Production of a Musical." The Hello Girls was created with the support of an NEA commissioning grant, and was developed with the support of the Goodwill Theatre and Broadway au Carré in Paris.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories