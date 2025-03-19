Broadway Belts for PFF! Raises $559,000 for Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s 15th annual Broadway Belts for PFF!, held on March 10 at SONY Hall in New York City broke fundraising records, surpassing $559,000 – and donations continue to climb.

“This year’s Broadway Belts for PFF! was truly extraordinary,” said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. “The generosity and commitment of our donors and supporters raised the bar to a new level, creating a lasting impact on our community of patients and their loved ones. We are profoundly grateful to everyone who made our 15th anniversary gala an unforgettable success.”

Led by Tony Award-winning actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Broadway’s Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy and TV’s Sex and the City and And Just Like That), Broadway Belts for PFF! showcased Broadway’s brightest stars. The event attracted a sold-out, in-person crowd and hundreds of virtual attendees.

The star-studded cast of Broadway Belts for PFF! 2025 featured renowned performers including:

Jackie Burns (Burlesque, Wicked, If/Then); Robert Creighton (Frozen, Cagney, The Lion King) and special appearance by his son, R.J. Creighton; Lesli Margherita (Gypsy, Matilda the Musical, Zorro [Lawrence Olivier Award]); Bryonha Marie (Our Town, Book of Mormon, Prince of Broadway); Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo [Tony Award]; Titanic; Head Over Heels); Jinkx Monsoon (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, TV’s Doctor Who, RuPaul’s Drag Race); Adi Roy (Aladdin, Jagged Little Pill); and Ephraim Sykes (Our Town, Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud [Tony Nominee], Hairspray Live!).

The 2025 Ralph Howard Legacy Award was presented to Todd Tullis, a pulmonary fibrosis advocate who lost his mother to the disease. Todd’s unwavering commitment to the PF community is reflected in his years of dedicated support as well as his remarkable ability to inspire others to join the cause.

Directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director, Broadway Belts for PFF! was produced by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston, and Ed Windels.

Pulmonary fibrosis affects more than 250,000 Americans, causing irreversible scarring in the lungs. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. Funds raised through Broadway Belts for PFF! play a critical role in supporting vital research, providing educational resources, and ensuring access to programs for patients and their families. To donate to Broadway Belts for PFF! 2025, visit BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org.

Comments