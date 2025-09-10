Broadway Across America And Black Theatre Coalition Announce Fifth Annual Regional Apprenticeship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Across America (BAA) and Black Theatre Coalition (BTC) announce the launch of applications for their fifth annual regional apprenticeship program. This nationwide, educational paid apprenticeship takes place over 14 weeks from January-April 2026, offering college students and early career professionals across North America the opportunity to receive first-hand experience with the inner workings of the commercial theater business and Broadway touring.

"We are proud to see the continued impact of our partnership with BTC, as alumni of the program go on to build meaningful careers across the Broadway industry not just in New York, but across America" said Lauren Reid, president of the John Gore Organization (JGO). "This initiative both prepares the next generation of theater professionals and enriches our industry with fresh perspectives."

"Five years in, our partnership with JGO continues to create real access points for early-career professionals. We've seen firsthand how this program can help them build connections, with a national reach, and take meaningful steps toward furthering their careers in the industry," said T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams, BTC co-founders.

The intensive educational program will feature 13 weeks of in-depth learning in one of the following Broadway Across America offices: New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, and Seattle, where apprentices learn about topics including presenting, ticketing, marketing strategy, operations, and more. To close out the semester, the apprentices will collectively travel to New York City for a week of networking, on-the-job learning, and to see Broadway shows.

The BAA BTC Regional Apprenticeship works to equip participants with the tools necessary to be successful in the industry. It also provides a foundation of mentors and colleagues to whom they can turn to for support as they pursue a career beyond the stage. Past alumni of the BAA BTC Regional Apprenticeship program have gone on to work at Tony Award Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Situation Group, Disney Theatrical Productions, Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Broadway Across America/John Gore Organization, and more.

Students pursuing degrees in fields including Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theatre Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and other fields of study that relate to commercial theater presenting are welcome in the program. A variety of perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions are encouraged to apply.

Take a look at the 2025 apprentices' testimonial video here.

For more information, including application details for the Spring 2026 apprenticeship, visit www.broadwayregionalapprenticeship.com.