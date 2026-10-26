Bree Lowdermilk, B Dang and More Named Page 73 2027 Playwriting Fellowship Semifinalists

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Page 73 has revealed 13 semifinalists for the 2027 Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship. Now in its 24th year, the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is the company's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have an Off-Broadway premiere in New York City. Past recipients include Pulitzer Prize winners Sanaz Toossi and Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and Obie winners Clare Barron and Kirsten Greenidge.

Each Fellow receives an honorarium of $20,000 and an additional $10,000 in personalized development support from Page 73. Each Fellow also receives at least one public presentation of a new play.

Previous Fellows include Adin Lenahan (2026), Lori Felipe-Barkin (2025), jose sebastian alberdi (2024), Majkin Holmquist (2023), Marvin González De León (2022) Bleu Beckford-Burrell (2021), Emma Goidel (2020), Sanaz Toossi (2019), C.A. Johnson (2018), John J. Caswell, Jr. (2017), Hansol Jung (2016), Nick Gandiello (2015), Clare Barron (2014), Caroline V. McGraw (2013), Max Posner (2012), Janine Nabers (2011), Eliza Clark (2010), Heidi Schreck (2009), Tommy Smith (2008), Krista Knight (2007), Jason Grote (2006), Quiara Alegría Hudes (2005), and Kirsten Greenidge (2004).

About the Semifinalists

(Nissy; she/ze/we) is a Black Femme from the Bronx. She and all her younger selves tell stories and tall tales -- while helping others to do the same. As a cultural worker and writer, we believe in the transformative nature of storytelling, rehearsing revolution (quiet, world-ending, and otherwise), and examining how we move forward/shape new worlds/end this world through healing justice, Afrofuturist frameworks, and tenderness/intimacy/practices of feeling good. Our creative work reflects those notions while exploring the lines between oral history, archives and memory, detailing both the absence and presence of love, and giving all the life (and then some) to queer Black Femmes. Nissy's work has been supported and/or developed with HERE Arts Center, Playwrights' Center, Venturous Theater Fund, Berkeley Rep, The Public Theater, Breaking the Binary Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Hermitage Artist Retreat, and Lambda Literary, among others.

JEESUN CHOI

is a transnational Korean playwright who also writes for the screen and opera. Her work examines lives in migration. Select plays: Jamae (Working Title), Bia Kim, Melanie in Minneapolis, BUST, To the Ends of the Earth / 땅끝까지. Her work has been presented and developed at Soho Rep, JACK, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Realm, Bushwick Starr, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, American Opera Project, Prelude Festival, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Nashville Rep and more. She is currently a part of Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective, a collaboration between Cherry Lane Theatre and playwright Annie Baker. She has received Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship, MacDowell Fellowship and NYC Women's Fund. She is a Usual Suspect at New York Theatre Workshop, affiliated artist at New Georges, and a member of The Kilroys Web, DGA and WGA. She teaches at SUNY Purchase. MFA: Dell'Arte International. Jeesunchoi.com

KALLAN DANA

is a playwright originally from Portland, Oregon. Productions include Lobster (The Tank, Best Theater of 2025 in The New Yorker and Vulture/New York Magazine) and RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR (The Hearth/A.R.T. NY and Artists Repertory Theater). She has developed or presented work with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center/National Playwrights Conference, Yaddo, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, The Working Theater, The Hearth, The Tank, Artists Repertory Theatre, The Cell, Portland Theater Festival, Bramble Theatre Company, Dixon Place, Northwestern University, and Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. She is a New Georges affiliated artist and a recipient of the 2025 National Theatre Conference Paul Green Award. She makes theater with her company Needy Lover. MFA: Northwestern University.

B DANG

(they/she) is a Vietnamese/Chinese poet/playwright and teaching artist based in Providence, RI by way of Seattle, WA. Her plays are a mixture of devised and scripted elements, often about the political domestic. For B, writing is an act of envisioning an eventual communing and an opportunity to be common. B was a proud resident playwright at Parley (Seattle), a 2021 Tennessee Williams Scholar at the Sewanee Writers' Conference, and 2023 Lambda Fellow. Her plays include Grandmother/Bathtub (Theater Mu New Eyes Festival, Yale Cabaret, O'Neill Finalist '25, Sparkfest Finalist '24) and This time (Undermain Fund for New Work, O'Neill Finalist '22, Many Voices Fellowship Semi-Finalist '22) and their poetry work includes 49 words I wish I could write in my family's language, a collaborative translation project. They are currently a 2025-26 Core Apprentice at the Playwrights' Center. They really like bread. MFA: Brown University. Brianeatswords.com

is a playwright from Asheville, North Carolina. Her plays include SPAY (produced by Rivendell Theatre Ensemble & American Lives Theatre; M. Elizabeth Osborn New Play Award; published & licensed with Concord Theatricals; Jeff Award & Susan Smith Blackburn Prize nominee; Princess Grace Award runner-up; National Showcase of New Plays; Kilroys List), HOMOFERMENTERS OR, THE PARK SLOPE CO-OP PLAY (Ars Nova's ANT Fest), and THIS IS WHAT THE DAYS ARE (developed w/ Playwrights Realm, Barter Theatre, Atlantic Theater Company/tall poPpy, Bedlam; finalist: Weissberger Award, Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, The Civilians + Princeton University's High Meadows Environmental Institute's The Next Forever Initiative), SCREECH OWL (Studio Theatre), and THE INCUBATORS (Westport Country Playhouse). She is the 2026-2027 Princess Grace Award winner in Playwriting and New Dramatists Playwriting Fellow. Her work has also been supported by residencies, fellowships, & writers' groups at The Playwrights Realm (2025-2026 Writing Fellow), Sewanee Writers' Conference (2025 Walter E. Dakin Fellow), Roundabout Theatre Company, the Lesbian Herstory Archives, Willapa Bay AiR, and Fresh Ground Pepper NYC. Her debut short film FISHBOWL premiered at Palm Springs International ShortFest (other screenings: Hamptons Intl. Film Festival, Chicago Intl. Film Festival, NewFest, Big Apple Film Festival, and Rooftop Films' Summer Series). She lives in Brooklyn. BA: Northwestern University.

ONYEKACHI IWU

is a Nigerian American playwright and director from Nashville, TN. As a playwright, Iwu is an inaugural member of the Cherry Lane Theatre Playwrights Collective. Her Southern horror play, the magical south, is currently in development at Vineyard Theatre. The play was a finalist for the Drama League Beatrice Terry Residency, the Leah Ryan Fund for Emerging Women Writers, the Crossroads Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative, and the UCROSS + The Blank Theatre's Future of Playwriting Prize. As a director, Iwu was a member of the 2022-2024 WP Theater Directing Lab. She has developed new plays with National Black Theatre, MCC Theater, New Dramatists, Public Theater, and The Civilians. As an associate/assistant director, Iwu has worked with Daniel Aukin (Stereophonic), Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), and Katie Posner (Strategic Love Play). Onyekachiwu.com



NICHOLAS KAIDOO

is a Brooklyn born-and-raised playwright. His plays include Sycamore, The Tombs, and Sovereign Pleasures. He has had the pleasure of working with and learning from Lincoln Center Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, the Movement Theatre Company, The Civilians, the Playwrights' Center, Rattlestick Theater, and the Broadway Podcast Network. He is the inaugural recipient of the Jim Anderson Outlaw playwright award, was a finalist for the Keene Prize for Literature, and has received special commendations from the (pre-Trump) Kennedy Center. Along with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, he helped originate the Catalyst Fellowship at the Dramatists Guild Foundation. He earned his M.F.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and was a recent fellow of the Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program at the Juilliard School.

is an award-winning playwright, composer, lyricist and librettist. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones, Henry and Mudge. Regional: Justice, Earthrise, Dr. Wonderful, ERNXST, or the Importance of Being (Concord Theatricals), and The Bad Years, an immersive house party musical. Upcoming: Kill The Boy Band with Kait Kerrigan and Jiehae Park, Republic with director Michael Arden, Slow Burn (IAMA Theatre Co), When Aidan Became A Brother (The Coterie). New plays include Alignment, a farce with director Sean Daniels and Days of Awe, a commission from the Trans History Project. Awards: Jonathan Larson, Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, 2024 RAD Girl Nominee, 2025 Fred Ebb Finalist. Concerts: Kennedy Center, Kimmel Center, Lincoln Center. Residencies: McDowell, Mercer, Ucross. Albums: Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live, Our First Mistake (#1 Singer/Songwriter chart), The Mad Ones and the ERNXST original cast album. Founder of NewMusicalTheatre.com and new member of PlayPenn's The Foundry. Breelowdermilk.com, Kerrigan-lowdermilk.com, @breelowdermilk



GLORIA MAJULE

is a storyteller from Dodoma, Tanzania. She seeks to tell stories that bring multiple black voices together from across the world, and are accessible to black audiences no matter where they are. She writes for and about Africans and the African diaspora. Gloria has been awarded fellowships from MacDowell and Artist Trust; commissions from Audible, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, and Princeton University/The Civilians; and residencies at Yaddo, Art Omi, The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The New Harmony Project, and New York Stage and Film. A four-time O'Neill Finalist and six-time Susan Smith Blackburn Prize nominee, Gloria's work includes Uhuru (World Premiere at The Alley Theatre), Mala Aria (Premiere Stages Winner), My Father Was Shot in the Back of the Head (Relentless Award Finalist), Possessed (or, "The Crazy African Girl" Play) (O'Neill NPC '26), Culture Shock (Leah Ryan Prize Winner), and Fifteen Hundred (Blue Ink Award Finalist). Her work has been developed at New York Theatre Workshop, Union Arts Center, The American Playwriting Foundation, Abingdon Theatre Company, The Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration, Vassar's Powerhouse Theater, American Blues Theater, The New Group, The Alliance Theatre, and Great Plains Theatre Commons, among others. Gloria graduated summa cum laude from Cornell University with a BA in Performing & Media Arts and Spanish, and was the first African woman to receive an MFA in Playwriting from Yale School of Drama. Gloriamajule.com

is a Queer Black Caribbean Harlemite artist whose work explores the incoherence of race, failures of gender, and inherited performances. His play Is Cry You Cry'n? was shortlisted for the 2026 Yale Drama Series, judged by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The play was also a 2026 O'Neill NPC Finalist and has been presented through MCC's Judith Champion PlayLabs Reading Series. His other plays include Paris (CWP), Money Shot (2025 O'Neill NPC Finalist), Penguin Sex With Mr. Morgan (ANTfest @ Ars Nova), Man Made (2024 O'Neill NPC Semi-Finalist; Cherry Picking), and Spirit Junkie (Cherry Picking @ The Wild Project). Dhari is currently a member of the Page 73 Writers Group. Dhari participated in Life Jacket Theater Company's inaugural 2026 Writers Room Residency. Additional honors include being a Tennessee Williams Scholar at the Sewanee Writers' Conference and an Emerging LGBTQ Voices Fellow at Lambda Literary. Dhari has a B.A. in Sociology from Columbia University and an M.F.A. in Playwriting from Brown University.

J.C. PANKRATZ

(they/them) is a trans and queer writer making plays about the body, power, and the more-than-human world. Their play All's Well won a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Outdoor Production from Theatre Philadelphia. Other plays include This is a Face (National Queer Theatre's Cherry Picked Series), Mortals (Playwrights' Center 2025-2026 Ruth Easton New Play Series), Eat Your Young (Playwrights' Realm INK'D Festival; Boston Playwrights' Theatre), and Seahorse (2021 FMM Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language). They have been a Core Apprentice with the Playwrights' Center, a Writing Fellow with the Playwrights Realm, and a three time finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

FERNANDO BUZHAR SEGALL

is a Brazilian-Lebanese writer based in NYC for a decade. He is a member of EST's Youngblood. Plays: The Great Vaccine Revolt 0f 1906 (Sloan commission 2025, residencies at Barn at Lee, NYU Production LAB, The Narrows, upcoming reading with Sloan). The Lobster War (Readings at LATEA, EST, Valdez Theatre Co, and workshops at Sewanee Theatre co. and Barn at Lee). Saudades (premiere at JACK, 2023. Readings: Bricklab, American Stages, LPAC, The Brazilian Embassy of NYC); The World's Most Boring Murder (premiere at The Players Theatre, 2024. Productions at Theatre of Western Springs and duCret Center of Arts); The Devil and The Candlemaker (Valdez Theatre Conference, Semifinalist at: Rattlestick's Terrance McNally Play Incubator 2024 and Druids New Writing Scripts 2024, Finalist at Playwright's First 2023 and Emerson's play development program in 2023). He is currently writing the book and co-writing lyrics for a musical adaptation of the world famous Brazilian IP Turma da Monica. BFA: NYU, MFA: Columbia.

SEAYOUNG

(SHEE-young) YIM is an NYC-based writer, originally from Seattle. She's the winner of the Dramatist Guild's Lanford Wilson Award, the Yale Drama Series Prize (Jar of Fat), a recipient of The Venturous Playwright Fellowship from the Playwrights' Center, and a resident playwright with New Dramatists. Seayoung has taught writing at Brown University and RISD. Other honors: Kilroys Web selection, The Bruntwood Prize (shortlister), L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award (finalist), Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award (2nd place), and The Relentless Award (semi-finalist). Residencies, Fellowships, and Affiliations: Map Fund's Playwrights International Travel Fund grant, Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group, Seoulful Productions Korean Writers Lab, Colt Coeur's residency, Sewanee Writers' Conference Playwriting Fellowship, Hedgebrook's Residency, and the Stephen Sondheim Graduate Fellowship in Theater Arts (Brown University). Commissions: The Powers Playwriting Fellowship (Old Globe), the Woolly Mammoth x Black List, and a Public Theater + CTG commission.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 12 Hrs 16 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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