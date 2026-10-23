Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Honored at Teatro SEA's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Teatro SEA celebrated its 40th anniversary at Trinity Commons at Trinity Church New York, heralding the Miranda family for their contributions to the arts, education, philanthropy, and Latino representation in American culture. See photos of the event below.

The honorees included Luis A. Miranda, Jr.; Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal; Luz Miranda-Crespo and Luis Crespo; and Miguel Towns. Artists, cultural leaders, philanthropists, elected officials, and longtime supporters joined the celebration.

Young hosts opened the program, followed by performances from the Washington Heights Children's Choir, and Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner. Elected officials and Teatro SEA board members offered remarks. Rafael Espinal, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, presented a proclamation from Mayor Zohran Mamdani naming October 8th Teatro SEA Day in New York City.

Teatro SEA founder and artistic director Dr. Manuel Antonio Morán spoke about his first encounter with theater as a child and how that experience helped inspire him to establish the organization in 1985.

The tribute to the Miranda family included a performance by the Washington Heights Children's Choir, which sang a medley of Lin-Manuel Miranda's work, including a mash-up of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto and songs from In the Heights. The family cheered on the young performers, and Lin-Manuel led a standing ovation.

The evening also celebrated Teatro SEA's next generation of artists. Emerging composers were recognized from the stage, and the Miranda family spent time with the young hosts and choir members. A paddle raise sought $50,000 to support the return of Teatro SEA's children's camp this summer.

As guests, including the honorees, made their way to the buffet, Lin-Manuel added a playful touch, flourishing his dinner plate like a vaudeville performer's hat.

Photo Credit: George Riveron for Teatro SEA

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 02 Hrs 05 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming