Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Honored at Teatro SEA's 40th Anniversary Celebration
The Washington Heights Children's Choir performed a medley of Lin-Manuel Miranda's work during the celebration.
Teatro SEA celebrated its 40th anniversary at Trinity Commons at Trinity Church New York, heralding the Miranda family for their contributions to the arts, education, philanthropy, and Latino representation in American culture. See photos of the event below.
The honorees included Luis A. Miranda, Jr.; Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal; Luz Miranda-Crespo and Luis Crespo; and Miguel Towns. Artists, cultural leaders, philanthropists, elected officials, and longtime supporters joined the celebration.
Young hosts opened the program, followed by performances from the Washington Heights Children's Choir, and Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner. Elected officials and Teatro SEA board members offered remarks. Rafael Espinal, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, presented a proclamation from Mayor Zohran Mamdani naming October 8th Teatro SEA Day in New York City.
Teatro SEA founder and artistic director Dr. Manuel Antonio Morán spoke about his first encounter with theater as a child and how that experience helped inspire him to establish the organization in 1985.
The tribute to the Miranda family included a performance by the Washington Heights Children's Choir, which sang a medley of Lin-Manuel Miranda's work, including a mash-up of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto and songs from In the Heights. The family cheered on the young performers, and Lin-Manuel led a standing ovation.
The evening also celebrated Teatro SEA's next generation of artists. Emerging composers were recognized from the stage, and the Miranda family spent time with the young hosts and choir members. A paddle raise sought $50,000 to support the return of Teatro SEA's children's camp this summer.
As guests, including the honorees, made their way to the buffet, Lin-Manuel added a playful touch, flourishing his dinner plate like a vaudeville performer's hat.
Photo Credit: George Riveron for Teatro SEA
Dr. Manuel Moran and Museum of Media and Entertainment (MOME) Commissioner Rafael L. Espinal
Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Manuel Moran, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dr. Manuel Moran, Miguel Towns, Dylan Crespo, Luis A Miranda, Jr.,Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Luz Miranda-Crespo, Luis Crespo and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Guests
Guests, Dr. Manuel Moran, Luis A Miranda, Jr, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
El Musical board members with Luis A. Miranda, Jr, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dr. Manuel Morán
Teatro SEA
Logan, Mia, Manuel Gabriel, and Angel
Young performers
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