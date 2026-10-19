Complete Cast Set for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
Dylan Adler stars as Alan Cumming alongside Sean McManus, Rachel Schur, and others in the parody directed by Alan Kliffer and Tim Murray.
The complete cast has been revealed for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series “The Traitors.” Performances begin November 4, 2026 at St. Luke's Theatre with an opening night set for November 13, 2026.
Dylan Adler leads the company as Alan Cumming. He is joined by Sean McManus (Beetlejuice), Daniel Barrett, Becca Kötte, Jeffrey Omura, and Rachel Schur, most recently seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. The cast also includes DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stoner as standbys.
Featuring book and lyrics by Tim Murray, the comedian seen on the 2025 Tony Awards, and music by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), the production is directed by Alan Kliffer and Tim Murray.
A cast of impressionists brings together an unlikely lineup of celebrity contestants, portraying Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Ozzy Osbourne, Liza Minnelli, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Jesus of Nazareth (obviously), and, of course, Alan Cumming. At every performance, audience members will join the cast onstage to play the game. But will you be a Traitor or a Faithful?
The creative team includes Kyle Branzel as Music Director, Arranger, & Orchestrator, choreography by Alex Hartman scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume & wig design by Kindall Almond, lighting design by Zack Lobel, and sound design by Germán Martínez. Production management is by Drew Francis and Andrew Wang. General management is by The GM Office / George Youakim, with company management by Jacob Ambrosia and production counsel by David Manella. Publicity is by The Press Room, and marketing is by Regular People.
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