Complete Cast Set for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

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The complete cast has been revealed for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series “The Traitors.” Performances begin November 4, 2026 at St. Luke's Theatre with an opening night set for November 13, 2026.

Dylan Adler leads the company as Alan Cumming. He is joined by Sean McManus (Beetlejuice), Daniel Barrett, Becca Kötte, Jeffrey Omura, and Rachel Schur, most recently seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. The cast also includes DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stoner as standbys.

Featuring book and lyrics by Tim Murray, the comedian seen on the 2025 Tony Awards, and music by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), the production is directed by Alan Kliffer and Tim Murray.

A cast of impressionists brings together an unlikely lineup of celebrity contestants, portraying Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Ozzy Osbourne, Liza Minnelli, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Jesus of Nazareth (obviously), and, of course, Alan Cumming. At every performance, audience members will join the cast onstage to play the game. But will you be a Traitor or a Faithful?

The creative team includes Kyle Branzel as Music Director, Arranger, & Orchestrator, choreography by Alex Hartman scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume & wig design by Kindall Almond, lighting design by Zack Lobel, and sound design by Germán Martínez. Production management is by Drew Francis and Andrew Wang. General management is by The GM Office / George Youakim, with company management by Jacob Ambrosia and production counsel by David Manella. Publicity is by The Press Room, and marketing is by Regular People.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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