Video: Irish Repertory Theatre Shares THE HAIRY APE Teaser

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Irish Repertory Theatre has debuted a teaser for its revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape, offering a glimpse of the expressionist drama now running on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Originally written in 1922, The Hairy Ape follows Yank, a ship laborer who works as head coal stoker on an ocean liner. Yank considers himself master of his domain below deck until the ship owner's daughter visits the engine room and reacts with horror at what she sees. The encounter sends Yank into Manhattan in search of both revenge and a place in a society that continually rejects him.

The production marks the 20th anniversary of Irish Repertory Theatre's 2006 staging of the play, with Ciarán O'Reilly again directing. The theater describes the piece as a return to The Provincetown Players' 1922 original, which introduced O'Neill's story of a common man's search for belonging in a world run by the wealthy.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 52 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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