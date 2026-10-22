Video: Irish Repertory Theatre Shares THE HAIRY APE Teaser
The expressionist drama follows a ship laborer's violent search for belonging in Manhattan.
Irish Repertory Theatre has debuted a teaser for its revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape, offering a glimpse of the expressionist drama now running on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.
Originally written in 1922, The Hairy Ape follows Yank, a ship laborer who works as head coal stoker on an ocean liner. Yank considers himself master of his domain below deck until the ship owner's daughter visits the engine room and reacts with horror at what she sees. The encounter sends Yank into Manhattan in search of both revenge and a place in a society that continually rejects him.
The production marks the 20th anniversary of Irish Repertory Theatre's 2006 staging of the play, with Ciarán O'Reilly again directing. The theater describes the piece as a return to The Provincetown Players' 1922 original, which introduced O'Neill's story of a common man's search for belonging in a world run by the wealthy.
The cast of The Hairy Ape includes Jon Beavers as Yank, Jonathan Crimeni as Ensemble, Joanna Glushak as Mildred's Aunt, Ariyan Kassam as Long, John Keating as Paddy, Hassiem Muhammad as Ensemble, Adam Petherbridge as Secretary for the IWW/Ensemble, Elizabeth Teeter as Mildred, and Harrison Tipping as Ensemble. Ciarán O'Reilly directs, with set design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by Florian Staab, original music by Ryan Rumery, and properties by Nicole Rozanski. Pamela Brusoski serves as production stage manager and Gabriella Walko as assistant stage manager.
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