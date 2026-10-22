Video: Preview of GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public Theater

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The Public Theater has shared a video for GOOD TIME CHARLIE, the world premiere play by Ryan J. Haddad running in Martinson Hall through October 25. The clip offers a new preview of the production, a comedic, theatrical love letter spanning more than three decades.

GOOD TIME CHARLIE follows Charlie, a man who dreamed of a life on the stage as a young man but whose parents pushed him toward dentistry instead. He channels that unfulfilled passion for culture into his nephew Ryan, a fellow theater-loving gay kid with his own Broadway ambitions. The play traces the two men's lives across generations as a story of gay men growing up, falling in love, and cherishing the arts.

Haddad returns to The Public following his Obie Award-winning play DARK DISABLED STORIES, and he began developing GOOD TIME CHARLIE as an alumnus of the theater's Emerging Writers Group. The production is directed by Danny Sharron, marking his reunion with Haddad after their Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated collaboration on Hold Me in the Water at Playwrights Horizons.

The ensemble includes Timothy Bagley as Lou, Michael Cristofer as Sheldon, Ryan J. Haddad as Ryan, Beth Malone as Janice, Nael Nacer as Charlie Sr./Bob, Artemis Pebdani as Joan/Judy, and Jonathan Raviv as Charlie, with Sherz Aletaha, Nicholas Barrón, and Doug Shapiro serving as understudies.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 39 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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