Video: Preview of GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public Theater
The play spans three decades in the life of a family shaped by a love of theater.
The Public Theater has shared a video for GOOD TIME CHARLIE, the world premiere play by Ryan J. Haddad running in Martinson Hall through October 25. The clip offers a new preview of the production, a comedic, theatrical love letter spanning more than three decades.
GOOD TIME CHARLIE follows Charlie, a man who dreamed of a life on the stage as a young man but whose parents pushed him toward dentistry instead. He channels that unfulfilled passion for culture into his nephew Ryan, a fellow theater-loving gay kid with his own Broadway ambitions. The play traces the two men's lives across generations as a story of gay men growing up, falling in love, and cherishing the arts.
Haddad returns to The Public following his Obie Award-winning play DARK DISABLED STORIES, and he began developing GOOD TIME CHARLIE as an alumnus of the theater's Emerging Writers Group. The production is directed by Danny Sharron, marking his reunion with Haddad after their Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated collaboration on Hold Me in the Water at Playwrights Horizons.
The ensemble includes Timothy Bagley as Lou, Michael Cristofer as Sheldon, Ryan J. Haddad as Ryan, Beth Malone as Janice, Nael Nacer as Charlie Sr./Bob, Artemis Pebdani as Joan/Judy, and Jonathan Raviv as Charlie, with Sherz Aletaha, Nicholas Barrón, and Doug Shapiro serving as understudies.
The creative team includes director Danny Sharron, scenic designer Afsoon Pajoufar, Costume Designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Barbara Samuels, sound designer and composer Ryan Gamblin, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Robert Pickens, with Tom Schall as fight director, Andrea Grody as music consultant, Sarah Lunnie as dramaturg, Katie Ailinger as production stage manager, and Rico Froehlich as stage manager.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)