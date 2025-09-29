Breaking the Binary Theatre Reveals Additional Programming for 4th Annual Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breaking the Binary Theatre has revealed programming for the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. The festival, which will continue the groundbreaking theater company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists, will take place October 20 – 26, 2025.

As previously announced, the festival will open on Monday, October 20 with a one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring a star-studded all-trans and non-binary cast led by Laverne Cox, Alex Newell, Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness, Dylan Mulvaney, and more. Tickets for The Drowsy Chaperone are on sale now at https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/10/20/THE-DROWSY-CHAPERONE-in-Concert-0800PM. All net proceeds will benefit Trans Lifeline, Black Trans Liberation, and Breaking the Binary Theatre.

The Festival will continue at Open Jar Studios from Tuesday, October 21 – Saturday, October 25 with ten readings of five new plays and conclude at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center on Sunday, October 26 with the organization’s annual commissioning project with partners Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for the Festival presentations at Open Jar Studios and The LGBT+ CENTER are complimentary and will be available beginning Thursday, October 9th at www.btb-nyc.com/25festival. Casting will be announced at a later date. Festival casting is by The Telsey Office / Charlie Hano, CSA. Esmé Maria Ng serves as Festival Line Producer.

The additional festival programming includes:

Tuesday, October 21 at 3pm & 7pm:

Death Comes in Threes

By AriDy Nox (they/them)

Directed by Cooper Howell (they/them)

At Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway)

In a bedroom on the edge of a meadow on the edge of a cliff on the edge of a shoreline, Me and Myself (im)patiently wait for Death, earnestly trying not to kill each other first.

Wednesday, October 22 at 3pm & 7pm:

Legendary

By Cheeyang Ng (they/them)

Directed by Emilio Ramos (he/they)

At Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway)

Legendary is a solo ritual-musical that follows a queer Asian immigrant in the U.S. as they wrestle with inherited legacies and imagine new ones. Blending Chinese mythology, circle singing, and audience call-and-response, the Narrator transforms their search for identity and belonging into the creation of a brand-new myth: an act of collective healing, joy, and defiance.

Thursday, October 23 at 3pm & 7pm:

The Lady of M Street

By Dane Figueroa Edidi (she/her)

Directed by Sharifa Yazmeen (she/her)

At Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway)

When Beth’s husband, Mac, has a chance to become the new Headmaster of a famous prep school in 1980’s DC, she is determined to do everything she can to help him achieve it, including murder.

Friday, October 24 at 3pm & 7pm

Hiraeth Or, When Pluto Was a Planet

By Jayne Deely (they/them)

Directed by Mack Brown (they/them)

At Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway)

Kap’s reluctantly back in Queens for Sam’s wedding — but tying the knot isn’t the only thing on Sam’s checklist. With friends Ish and Mel along for the ride, the crew dives headfirst into a weekend of ’90s throwbacks, childhood flashbacks, and a few emotional landmines. But as old wounds resurface and one very unexpected guest shows up, their nostalgic trip down memory lane takes a sharp left turn.

Saturday, October 25 at 3pm & 7pm

Punch Back

By Genevieve Simon (he/they)

Directed by Kedian Keohan (they/he)

Seven trans college students fall in love and secretly distribute HRT while learning how to box in the red state of Ohio.

Punch Back is presented in association with Ten Toes Theater Collective.

Sunday, October 26 at 5pm

Limitless

Co-conceived by L Morgan Lee (she/her) and George Strus (they/them), featuring 12 commissioned monologues or short scenes created by TBA TNB2S+ artists

At The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (208 W 13th St)

Following Overheard, Bliss, and Dare, BTB Core Community member L Morgan Lee and Founding Artistic Director George Strus are partnering with Concord Theatricals/Broadway Licensing for the fourth year in a row to create Limitless: A Collection of Commissioned Scenes and Monologues. The twelve commissioned works inspired by the prompt "LIMITLESS: What does it mean to be free? What does it feel like to fly?” will be crafted together and brought to life by a cast of five TNB2S+ performers to close the 2025 Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. The works will then be published and licensed by Concord Theatricals in 2026.