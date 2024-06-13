Boundless Theater to Present Reading of CRASH & BURN - The Trials & Tribulations Of A Queer Man Living Under A Curse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boundless Theater will present the first stage reading of Crash & Burn - The Trials & Tribulations Of A Queer Man Living Under A Curse (Working Title), written by actor and drag artist Chetan Rao and playwright, performer, and screenwriter Nalini Sharma, in association with Theater Q Asbury as part of their developmental reading series "Q Reads" Monmouth Arts' ARTSPACE at Count Basie Center for the Arts campus in Red Bank, New Jersey. This Friday, June 21st, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

The autobiographical piece is a life-affirming, irresistibly funny, and profoundly moving story chronicling the journey of self-discovery of an Indian American queer performer living in NYC, struggling to find peace with his roots, his identity, his idea of love and success. The play pays homage to the Bollywood tradition by reenacting popular pieces in the form of drag acts.

Performance Details

Friday, June 21st, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

ArtSpace, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Reservations can be made by clicking the LINK HERE

Directions: ARTSPACE at Count Basie Center for the Arts campus, is a short two-block walk from the NJ Transit Red Bank train station, where the North Jersey Coast Line trains run from New York Penn Station. The Count Basie Center for the Arts is surrounded by a vibrant restaurant scene where you can enjoy a drink or a bite before or after the reading.

BIOGRAPHIES

Chetan Rao is a NYC-based performer and Drag Artist. He has taken his Bollywood drag act all over the US to cities such as LA, New Orleans, Chicago, and Atlanta. And last summer He went international and performed in Mykonos. Chetan is a proud graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Chetan is so excited to be back in NYC performing live theatre again!!

He recently appeared in the Boundless Theater productions of SLAP&TICKLE and Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting.

Nalini Sharma spent her childhood on several naval bases in India and grew up in several small towns in the US. She was raised by an untrained Doberman, has survived more than one motorcycle accident, the pain and "joy" of a passionate family, and a competitive academic education. She is a playwright, performer and screenwriter. She was hand selected by the legendary Steve Martin for his Masterclass. She wrote Birdie & Blanche, a series that was a Sundance New Voices Lab finalist. She was selected for the CBS comedy showcase in 2018. Her short film Garbage was an official selection at HBO's Women In Comedy Festival 2019. Her TV pilot, Crooked, was a semifinalist at the 2019 Screencraft Writing Fellowship. In 2021, she was selected for The Blacklist + WIF episodic lab program with her TV pilot, Rowdy. Recently, she co-wrote the play, Being Chaka under The Archive Residency Grant that ran at The New Ohio Theater in Spring '23. Most recently, in Fall of '23, her absurdist theater solo show, Until Death, was nominated for an Off-West End Award in London.

Theater Q Asbury is a new LGBTQ+ non-profit theater company that will soon be announcing its inaugural season. They will be producing new plays, classics that have defined queer culture and established plays as seen through an LGBTQ+ lens.

www.theaterq.org

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



