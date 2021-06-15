Bálint Varga and Aimee Lynn Czura Present GAILLEY AND THE TALE OF THE FATE KEEPER

ZOOM PRESENTATION (June 18, 2021) - Bálint Varga (music and concept) and Aimee Lynn Czura (book and lyrics) will present their new musical GAILLEY AND THE TALE OF THE FATE KEEPER. The production, directed by Bálint Varga (d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical), will have one virtual performance on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 6:30pm via Zoom.

Inspired by Oedipus Rex, Gailley and the Tale of the Fate Keeper is a visionary fairy tale musical exploring the advantages and disadvantages of knowing one's future. Gailley (Quiana Holmes - JSC Anniversary Nat'l Tour), the princess of the Tim Burton-esque Kingdom of Kilgnommen, is prophesied to kill the ruler of her land, her father. Due to the prediction, she is banished to the drab human realm. The Blind Prophet, Magus (Ryan Knowles - Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), is hellbent to ensure all prophecies come true, despite any attempts at free will. Backed by a score reminiscent of Irish Folk and Pixar classics, the story investigates the idea of What, or Who, is truly responsible for one's destiny.

The remainder of the cast includes Laney Allan (d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical) as Dalia, MiMi Scardulla (Kristin Chenoweth's For The Girls) as Lillemor, Gabriel Amoroso (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) as Robin, Sofie Poliakoff (d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical) as Leisha, DeAnna Choi (The King And I Nat'l Tour) as Queen Avery, David J. Curtis (Showtime's Dexter Reboot) as King Paden, Ensemble (Ryoko Seta, Joel Cumber, Miguel Angel Vasquez), and Stage Directions read by Ethan Smith. Additional lyrics by Attila Galambos.

A prior version of Gailley and the Tale of the Fate Keeper was awarded a full production as part of Emerson College's New Work series in Boston. The show has also been extensively workshopped as part of the New Opera and Musical Theater Initiative's (NOMTI) Advanced Writers Lab.

Tickets are complimentary, and a virtual link will be provided upon request. Please email gailleythemusical@gmail.com for further inquiries.

Gailley and the Tale of the Fate Keeper has a run time of 2 hours 40 minutes including a 10 minute intermission.