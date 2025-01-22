Black Petal Theatre & The Chain Theater Present IN THE WOODS SOMEWHERE By Clovis Kabongo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Petal Theatre, in collaboration with The Chain Theater, invites audiences to experience the gripping and thrilling drama In the Woods Somewhere, a provocative new play by Clovis Kabongo. This evocative work takes audiences deep into the heart of human conflict, trauma, and the price of truth, blending suspense and emotional intensity for an unforgettable night of theatre.

In the Woods Somewhere takes place a year after the controversial death of a black teenager. The three officers involved in the case reunite at a secluded cabin in the woods, joined by their newest recruit, a rookie named Ajamu. As buried tensions and unsettling secrets begin to surface, the group's retreat spirals into chaos. What begins as an uneasy reunion quickly turns into a fight for survival, forcing the characters to confront their guilt, their choices, and the secret they've tried to bury.

The production features a stellar cast, including Samuel James Pygatt*, Mikael Deckelbaum, Jessie Kaiser, and Ariel Lopez, who bring Clovis Kabongo's complex characters to life in a performance that promises to captivate and unsettle in equal measure.

The play will run at The Chain Theater, 312 W. 36th Street, New York, NY 10018, with performances scheduled on the following dates:

Thursday, May 8th at 7:00 PM

Friday, May 9th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 10th at 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 11th at 5:00 PM

Thursday, May 15th at 7:00 PM

Friday, May 16th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 17th at 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 18th at 5:00 PM

With its powerful direction, performances, and a story that lingers long after the final curtain, In the Woods Somewhere explores themes of guilt, redemption, race, identity, and survival in a setting where nothing is forgotten.

TICKETS: Secure your seats for this limited engagement. Visit blackpetaltheatre.com for more information.

