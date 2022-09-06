Billy Eugene Jones Joins the Cast of MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA - Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).

Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham, Passing Strange) will play the role of Jean, joining the previously announced Chris Myers as Jonah (How I Learned to Drive at MTC, An Octoroon). He replaces Russell G. Jones who had a scheduling conflict.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea will begin previews Tuesday, October 11 ahead of a Wednesday, November 2, 2022 opening night at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (movement), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).

Tickets for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street).

To join MTC's season of plays as a Subscriber or a Patron, call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

Billy Eugene Jones. Broadway credits include A Soldier's Play, The Book of Mormon, A Raisin in the Sun, The Trip to Bountiful, The Big Knife, The Mountaintop, Passing Strange, Radio Golf and Gem of the Ocean. Off-Broadway credits include Fat Ham (Public Theater), On Sugarland (NYTW/Drama Desk Nomination), Much Ado About Nothing (NYSF), Pitbulls (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre/Audelco Nomination), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Company), In the Footprint (The Civilians), Waiting for Godot and Three Sisters (Classical Theater of Harlem). Regional: Yale Rep, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The Goodman, Arena Stage, Huntington Theatre Company, CalShakes, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alliance Theatre, Hartford Stage, Dallas Theater Center. Billy is a graduate of Yale School of Drama.

Broadway Debut: How I Learned to Drive (MTC). Selected NY theater: BLKS (MCC), An Octoroon (Soho Rep; Obie Award), The Winter's Tale (The Public), Whorl Inside A Loop (Second Stage), On The Grounds of Belonging (The Public), Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout), Julius Caesar (Shakespeare in the Park), War (LCT3), Brownsville Song (LCT3). Selected regional: Henry IV (Shakespeare Center LA; with Tom Hanks), Fences (McCarter/Long Wharf; Dir: Phylica Rashad), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare Theatre DC). TV: "Merry Happy Whatever" (Netflix), "The Resident" (FOX), "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "The Good Fight" (CBS), "She's Gotta Have It" (Netflix; Dir: Spike Lee), "The Breaks" (VH1). Training: Juilliard. chrismyersinc.com Instagram: @chrismyersinc

(Playwright)'s plays include The New Englanders (Manhattan Theatre Club); Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout Theatre Company); The Last Tiger in Haiti (La Jolla Playhouse and Berkeley Rep) and Cry Old Kingdom (Humana Festival). He translated Our Town into Haitian Creole for Miami New Drama's multilingual production. Jeff was the Shank Playwright-in-Residence at Playwrights Horizons and the inaugural Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at Roundabout. Jeff is currently under commission from Manhattan Theatre Club and La Jolla Playhouse. TV Credits: "Saint X" (Hulu); "Claws" (TNT); "The Morning Show" (Apple) and "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime). BA: Boston College, MFA: UC San Diego.

(Director)'s directing work includes King of the Yees (Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group, and San Francisco Playhouse); The Last Tiger in Haiti (La Jolla Playhouse and Berkeley Rep); AIRNESS (Chautauqua Theater Company); A Funny Thing... (City Theatre); Fourteen Flights (Award for Excellence in Directing, NY Fringe). He has developed work all over the country including at Colorado New Play Summit, New Dramatists, NYTW, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Playwrights Horizons, Perry-Mansfield, and SPACE on Ryder Farm. He is a Princess Grace Award winner and received his MFA from UC - San Diego and his BA from Yale University. He is the co-founder of THE TRIP (www.thetriptheater.net). Josh lives in Brooklyn with his wife, dramaturg Sarah Lunnie, their two children, and their dog. joshuakahanbrody.com

ABIGAIL & Shaun Bengson

(Music) are a married composing and performing duo based in New York City and Vermont who have performed across the country and around the world. Their video, The Keep Going Song, has been viewed over 4 million times. Three of their singles have been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX). Their theater work includes My Joy Is Heavy! (Arena Stage), "The Keep Going Song" (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, U.S. Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (ATL's Humana Festival), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company). They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel awards. Proud parents to Louie and Charlie.

