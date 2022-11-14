Beth Malone, Joél Perez, Krystina Alabado & More to Join Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Fundraiser at Sardi's

Tony nominee Beth Malone and Joél Perez, from the original cast of FUN HOME, are hosting Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's annual fundraiser "Summer Songs at Sardi's" on December 1 at 6:30pm. Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, and a concert in Times Square's iconic Sardi's restaurant.

Broadway artists and musical theatre writing teams will present songs from seven new musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. Performers include Krystina Alabado (MEAN GIRLS), Nic Rouleau (THE BOOK OF MORMON), Linda Phelan (INTO THE WOODS), Jonathan Raviv (THE BAND'S VISIT), and Kuhoo Verma (Hulu's PLAN B). Beth Malone will perform a song from her new musical STARSTRUCK, which was developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat and is co-written with Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls.

The writers participating include Grace McLean, Rona Siddiqui, Paulo K. Tiról, Benjamin Velez, and Tidtaya Sinutoke, who are Jonathan Larson, Fred Ebb, ASCAP, and Dramatists Guild award winners. Tickets will support musical theatre writers' residencies in the Hudson Valley in 2023 and can be purchased at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.

Created in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat supports musical theatre writers with weeklong residencies in the Hudson Valley. Plus, Triple R gives one team 2 readings and a residency to compress development of their musical into a shorter time-frame. Musicals developed in Rhinebeck had productions at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Playwrights Horizons, La Jolla Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by contributions, including an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, The New York State Council on the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, Concord Theatricals, The Noël Coward Foundation and The Wilke Family Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. www.rhinebeckwriters.org