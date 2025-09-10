Baldwin, Stroker, Fontana, and Wolfe to Lead Abingdon Theatre Company Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the initial cast of Timeless Together, Stronger Still, a concert marking their 33rd season held at their anniversary gala. The star-studded cast will celebrate the commencement of their 33rd year Off-Broadway, and the previously announced gala honoree, two time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole, on October 27, 2025 at the Edison Ballroom.

The concert, Timeless Together, Stronger Still will spotlight the music of Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Etta James, Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand, Cole Porter, and more. Singing the everlasting music of pop & musical theatre icons will be two time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony Award winners Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) and Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet), and a bevy of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars including Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Erin Davie (Diana, The Musical), Claybourne Elder (Company), Morgan James (Motown: The Musical), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon a Mattress), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook), with additional casting announced at a later date. Robbie Cowan will serve as Music Director, with Choreography by Deidre Goodwin and Direction by Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin. Katherine Kline, ATC’s Board Treasurer, will serve as the 33rd season Gala Host.

The event will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Tickets to Abingdon Theatre Company’s 33rd Anniversary Gala are on sale now and can be purchased. For sponsorship inquiries and questions, please contact info@abingdontheatre.org .