BWW Review: KILLING TIME at 59E59 Theaters Intrigues

"This is my time and I'll spend it as I see fit."

By Hester in Killing Time

The US premiere of Killing Time, written by Zoe Mills and directed by AnTony Eden is now on stage at 59E59 Theaters as part of the Brits Off Broadway festival of shows. This well-crafted dark comedy keenly addresses end of life issues. It stars the playwright, Zoe Mills and her mother, the acclaimed actor, Brigit Forsyth.

Hester Brooke is renowned cellist who lives alone, a spirited woman who is facing her terminal illness. She continues to indulge her desires for wine, television, and music while resisting any assistance from her good friend, George who chats with her by Skype. Hester also rejects the help of the Assistant Social Worker, Sarah, a secretive young woman who has been assigned to Hester's case. But Sarah is unusually persistent and visits Hester frequently. As the two women develop an unlikely kinship, Sara's fixation with death and her preoccupation with social media become evident. The story evolves into an intriguing account of the two women's relationship, the power of music, and the control that people have over life and death.

Brigit Forsyth performance as Hester Brooke is outstanding. A talented cellist, she also masters her distinctive role as a contentious, free spirited individual. Zoe Mills as Sara captures the personality of the gloomy, determined young woman. Robin Herford, the former artistic director of Stephen Joseph Theater, makes a special appearance by Skype as George.

The Creative Team has done a wonderful job of setting the scene for Killing Time. They include Associate Director, Jacquetta May; Set, Lighting and AV Design, Clancy Flynn; Sound Design and UK Production Manager, Harry Linden Johnson; Original Music, Brigit Forsyth; UK Video Design, Kostis Mousikos; Cinematography/Video Design, Alan Walsh; Movement Direction, Christian From;Production Stage Manager, Jynelly Rosario; and UK Stage Manager, Jules Millard.

Killing Time is being presented in the intimate Theater B, an ideal, space for the show. Metro area audiences will be entertained and moved by this compelling production.

Killing Time is produced by Word Mills and Dead Letter Perfect in association with the Stephen Joseph Theatre. It runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. The show will be performed at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park & Madison Avenues) on a limited engagement through Sunday May 12. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell





