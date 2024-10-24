BWAY TRIVIA: HALLOWEEN EDITION Announced At The West Bank Cafe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Sunday, October 27, 2024, get ready for a wickedly fun evening of Broadway knowledge, trivia, and spooky surprises at the iconic Laurie Beechman Theatre located inside the West Bank Cafe!

Whether you can name every Elphaba, remember Mandy Gonzales belting out Total Eclipse of the Heart in Dance of the Vampires, or have seen Little Shop of Horrors a thousand times, Bway Trivia at The Beechman has something for everyone. From Fruma Sarah to Beetlejuice, this edition features Halloween-themed questions, videos, gossip, and a few spooky performances.

Hosted by Broadway producer Michael D'Angora (Suffs, Cabaret, NEWSical), with co-Host BwaySho, this round of trivia will feature performances from SLee (Stranger Sings), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway), and the off-Broadway comedy Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie.

This month's prizes include tickets to Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, Mama I'm a Big Girl Now, Drag The Musical, and Teeth.

Guests can participate on their own or in teams of up to 5. The event is free to attend and participate in, although there is a $25 food/beverage minimum, and all ages are welcome to join. Doors open at 6 pm with the games starting at 6:30 and last roughly 90 minutes.

“After working in promotions at the TKTS booth for two decades, where it was basically my job to know everything, I've got a lot of random Broadway knowledge I need to get out of my head,” said host Michael D'Angora. “The night is stupid fun for casual fans to die-hards!”

Follow The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Instagram (@TheBeechman) and check out their stories for clues throughout the week leading up to the event.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit www.lauriebeechmantheatre.venuetix.com. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located within the West Bank Café at 407 W 42nd St (off of 9th Ave).

