BOWL EP to Present Second and Final Extension at Vineyard Theatre

Performances will now run through June 22.
The world premiere of Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, will present its second and final extension at Vineyard Theatre. Bowl EP has been playing to sold out audiences since its opening night on May 18, 2025. Bowl EP, which also features music by Free Fool, will now run through June 22, 2025, at Vineyard Theatre.
There will be a special Juneteenth performance at 7pm with an Afterwords to follow. Afterwords are post-show conversations curated in collaboration with National Black Theatre and Vineyard Theatre.
Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer. Skating and Smoking. Skating and Drinking. Skating and exorcising a demon. With live skateboarding and original music, enter Bowl EP:
a skate park
in the middle of a wasteland
at the edge of the galaxy
Kelly K Klarkson is played by Essence Lotus (soft), Quentavius da Quitter is played by Oghenero Gbaje (Blood Conscious) and Lemon Pepper Wings is played by Felicia Curry (Into the Woods). Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise) serves as understudy.
Vineyard Theatre’s traditional stage and seating layout has been fully reimagined by scenic designers Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Each seat offers a unique and intimate view of the performance – which includes live skateboarding and original music – no matter the seat location.
The Bowl EP creative team also includes Costume Designer DeShon Elem, Lighting Designer Kate McGee, Sound Designer and Additional Compositions Ryan Gamblin, Video & Projection Designer Zavier Taylor, Fight Choreographer & Intimacy Director Teniece Divya Johnson, Props & Special Effects Supervisor Daniel Brothers, Rap Consultant Judah Girvan, and Skateboarding Consultant Faheem Allah. Casting is by Victor Vazquez, CSA of X Casting. Production Stage Manager is Esti Bernstein.
