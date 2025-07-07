BOOK CLUB Comes to Rogue Theater Festival

The performance is on August 6th at 7:30PM.
This summer, chaos comes dressed in activewear and emotional baggage. BOOK CLUB, a blisteringly funny new play about friendship, fallout, and the thin line between support and self-destruction, premieres at The Flea Theater on August 6th at 7:30PM as part of the Rogue Theater Festival. Tickets go on sale July 14.
Written by Francesca Bolam, BOOK CLUB follows five women gathering for what's supposed to be a calm night of literary discussion. But between the charcuterie board, half-drunk wine, and long-buried resentments, the evening unravels into chaos. Think Sex and the City after three divorces, or Girls ten years later, if they actually started going to therapy.
It's not about the book. It never was.
Presented by Nice Enough Productions, a new independent company creating bold, character-driven theatre, BOOK CLUB peels back the polished surface of modern womanhood to reveal the mess beneath - the guilt, the grief, the desire, and the absolutely unhinged group chat energy that holds it all together.
Directed by Chloe Champken, the cast features a powerhouse ensemble of women who laugh hard, love harder, and aren't afraid to completely unravel in front of each other.
Zoe - Tedecia Wint
Rachel - Skye Themeda Goss
Claire - Alice Highman
Devi - Madeleine Doré
Yasmin - Sadie Pillion-Gardner
Workshopped with Francesca Bolam & Chloe Champken
Writer - Francesca Bolam
Director - Chloe Champken
Presented by - Nice Enough Productions and Rogue Theater Festival
Venue: The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St, NYC
Date: Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30PM
Presented as part of: Rogue Theater Festival
Tickets: Available starting July 14
Videos