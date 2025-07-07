BOOK CLUB Comes to Rogue Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, chaos comes dressed in activewear and emotional baggage. BOOK CLUB, a blisteringly funny new play about friendship, fallout, and the thin line between support and self-destruction, premieres at The Flea Theater on August 6th at 7:30PM as part of the Rogue Theater Festival. Tickets go on sale July 14.

Written by Francesca Bolam, BOOK CLUB follows five women gathering for what's supposed to be a calm night of literary discussion. But between the charcuterie board, half-drunk wine, and long-buried resentments, the evening unravels into chaos. Think Sex and the City after three divorces, or Girls ten years later, if they actually started going to therapy.

It's not about the book. It never was.

Presented by Nice Enough Productions, a new independent company creating bold, character-driven theatre, BOOK CLUB peels back the polished surface of modern womanhood to reveal the mess beneath - the guilt, the grief, the desire, and the absolutely unhinged group chat energy that holds it all together.

Directed by Chloe Champken, the cast features a powerhouse ensemble of women who laugh hard, love harder, and aren't afraid to completely unravel in front of each other.

CAST

Zoe - Tedecia Wint

Rachel - Skye Themeda Goss

Claire - Alice Highman

Devi - Madeleine Doré

Yasmin - Sadie Pillion-Gardner

Workshopped with Francesca Bolam & Chloe Champken

CREATIVE TEAM

Writer - Francesca Bolam

Director - Chloe Champken

Presented by - Nice Enough Productions and Rogue Theater Festival

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St, NYC

Date: Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30PM

Presented as part of: Rogue Theater Festival

Tickets: Available starting July 14