BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL Makes New York Debut This August

Big Shot The Musical will play five nights Off-Broadway and one night at Feinstein's/54 Below this August.

Big Shot is an original award winning Irish Musical written and composed by Lauryn Gaffney. In recent months Lauryn and team have been presented with an opportunity to bring Big Shot to New York City, where it will be seen and heard by people who can help bring her closer to her ambition of being the first female Irish composer-lyricist to have their work performed on Broadway.

The most recent production of Big Shot took place in February of this year at The Helix Theatre. For this performance, we invited Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island) to critique the show and consult with us on the next step for our show.

We thrilled to report that Ken was so taken with the show and performance that he has invited us to perform the show Off Broadway in New York for five nights as part of his musical theatre festival 'RAVE'.

We also secured a booking at esteemed and legendary New York venue 'Feinstein's/54 Below', where the cast will perform a programme of songs from the show and Lauryn's original music. It is steps from Times Square, the club is known as Broadway's living room.

The performers involved in past productions of Big Shot include bona fide West End performers and highly sought-after stars of the Irish musical theatre scene. The show has a full Irish band, cast and production team.

Written and composed by Dubliner Lauryn Gaffney, Big Shot will wow audiences on 7th August in 'Feinstein's/54 Below' and from 9th ? 14th August Off Broadway at Ken Davenport's festival 'RAVE'.

Big Shot tells the story of one Jeremy Crocker, a savvy defense lawyer thriving in New York City's bustling legal profession. Despite his ambitions, Crocker falls in love with Carrie, struggling Irish artist who works in Crocker's go-to caf in Downtown Manhattan. Although the two become ever more infatuated by each other, this threatens to derail Crocker's career, with regard to the dubious new defense case he has taken on. Does Crocker follow his heart or stick with his legal client obligations? The theme of the story is love, justice and living in the moment.

With a blend of energetic and poignant songs and a suitable amount of drama one would expect of a Broadway-style musical, Big Shot is an exposition of original Irish composition and writing that simply cannot be missed.

Big Shot represented Ireland in the San Diego International Fringe Festival in 2015. Described as an 'absolute success' by the festival organisers, Big Shot the musical was awarded the admired 'Spirit of Fringe' Award. The 'Spirit of the Fringe' award is the most prestigious award, given to the show that embodies the essence and ethos of the festival, demonstrates dedication and commitment to their work.

Following 5 incredibly successful nights in California and one night in Mexico the Irish cast were also part of World Theatre History by being part of the first ever Bi-National Fringe Festival. Big Shot also received outstanding reviews at its UK's premiere The London Irish Centre in 2016.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You