BEYOND PERFECTION THE MUSICAL to Debut As Part of Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Beyond Perfection, a new dystopian musical by Kenady Sean, Kaylee Killingsworth, and Emily Horton, will make its Off-Broadway premiere at the AMT Theater as part of the 2025 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The Equity Approved Showcase will run for four performances only, from August 14–17.

Following a sold-out Texas workshop reading in 2022, Beyond Perfection returns with a full production and a cast of rising talent. Zane Murphy stars as Ryan James, opposite Kayla Quiroz as Kate James. Valerie Torres-Rosario, Patty Lohr, Cayel Tregeagle, James Martinelli, Crystal Joy, and Kristen Grace Brown round out the ensemble, many with national tour and regional credits to their names.

Set in a dystopian New York City, the musical follows a seemingly perfect couple whose lives unravel amid the corruption of a big-tech empire. As their world cracks apart, Ryan allies with an off-the-grid resistance to question the system and reclaim truth and agency.

The creative team is entirely female-led, with direction by Dorea Slagle, music direction by Mary Catherine Fehrenbacher, and choreography by Victoria Casillo. Tickets and full schedule are available at broadwayboundtheatrefestival.ludus.com.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, August 14 at 5:00 PM

Friday, August 15 at 8:00 PM (with talkback)

Saturday, August 16 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 17 at 2:00 PM