Axis Theatre Company Returns to In-Person Events with WORLDS FAIR INN

Axis Theatre Company will return to in-person events with the world premiere of Worlds Fair Inn, an absurdist comedy written and directed by Randy Sharp. Running June 2-19, Worlds Fair Inn takes inspiration from the failures and genius of three men: "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), American serial killer H. H. Holmes (1861-1896), and fictional scientist Victor Frankenstein. Featuring original music and sound design by Paul Carbonara, Worlds Fair Inn is a tragically funny expedition into the subconscious of these three men and their tragic personal lives. Performances of Worlds Fair Inn begin on June 2 at Axis Theatre (1 Sheridan Square, Manhattan) for a limited run through June 19, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at http://axiscompany.org/.

Victor Frankenstein

It is understood that when the first atomic bomb was detonated the world changed forever. This creation would also destroy its creator, J. Robert Oppenheimer. In television appearances he described himself as "Death, the destroyer of worlds" but he had brought to life a force that would never be imprisoned again.also created a monster that demanded his life, could not be confined and eventually destroyed him. A third scientist, H. H. Holmes, built a factory-hotel to experiment with human life and possibly create one himself. Like Frankenstein's laboratory and Oppenheimer's Los Alamos, Holmes' "Murder Castle" was a place where the nature of existence itself was on the table for experimentation.

The additional creative team for Worlds Fair Inn includes Karl Ruckdeschel (costume design), David Zeffren (lighting design), Randy Sharp (set design), Lynn Mancinelli (prop design), Regina Betancourt (stage manager), Erik Savage (assistant stage manager), Brian Barnhart (producing director), and Jeffrey Resnick (executive producer).

Twelve performances of Worlds Fair Inn will take place take place Wednesday-Saturday at 8pm from June 2-19 at Axis Theatre, located at 1 Sheridan Square in Manhattan's West Village. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at http://axiscompany.org/

Worlds Fair Inn follows strict safety guidelines for fully vaccinated workplaces as required by Actors' Equity Association. Audiences are limited to fifteen and masks are required of all attendees.

Please visit http://axiscompany.org/ for more information.