Award-Winning Family Drama I MADE IT TO THE MOON to Debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival will host the New York City premiere of I Made It to the Moon, a new play by playwright Karen Campion, running August 6, 8, and 9 at AMT Theater in Manhattan.

Directed by KM Jones, the multi-generational drama centers on Kristina Hendricks, a protective mother whose attempt to disrupt her son’s engagement dinner is upended when a figure from her past reappears. Set in December 1996—on the brink of the digital age—the play explores the emotional cost of reinvention as past secrets resurface in a family that has built its identity around silence and respectability.

The eight-person ensemble cast features Janel Tanna as Kristina Hendricks, Warren Bub as John Matthews, and Roberta Pikser as the family’s sharp-tongued matriarch, Priscilla. Tanna recently won Best Acting Performance at the Global Short Film Awards in Cannes. Bub brings a broad résumé of television and Broadway credits, while Pikser draws from decades of performance across Washington D.C. and New York.

The supporting cast includes Curtis Cunningham as Kristina’s husband Nate, Grant Harrison Mateo as her son River, Olivia Whicheloe as River’s fiancée Amanda, Natasha Sahs as stepmother Belinda, and Aishat Jalloh as stepsister Melinda.

Director KM Jones, a longtime advocate for diversity, LGBTQIA+, and neurodivergent representation in the arts, brings significant experience to the production. A board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and former Associate Artistic Director of Planet Connections Festivity, Jones has directed work at The Flea, AMT Theater, Urban Stages, The Tank, and The Connelly Theatre.

The script has earned multiple accolades, including official selection at the American Story Showcase 2025, a nomination from the Script Awards Los Angeles, and an Honorable Mention from the NYC Play Reading Festival.

Set entirely within a New York City apartment, I Made It to the Moon uses minimal staging to underscore emotional tension, culminating in a pivotal scene that forces all eight characters into a shared moment of reckoning. The 1996 setting underscores the final years in which personal histories could remain hidden before the internet era made anonymity a thing of the past.

Production credits include sound design by Fernando Castillo, lighting design by J. Robert Coppola, stage management by Lily Salgado, and assistant direction by Laura E. Johnston.

Performance Schedule – AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street, NYC):

Wednesday, August 6 at 5:00 PM

Friday, August 8 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 9 at 5:00 PM

Tickets range from $30 to $40 and are available at https://broadwayboundtheatrefestival.ludus.com. Runtime is approximately 90 minutes.

