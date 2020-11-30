Audible Releases Newest Holiday Play CHRISTMAS PITCH

Fall in love with Audible's hilarious and heartwarming play "Christmas Pitch" written and directed by Emmy award winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Hanukkah Haunting.)

"Christmas Pitch" is a Hallmark movie-style romance but for audio only.

In the play, Ann (Rachel Slotky) returns to Arlington, Texas for the holidays while juggling a big work pitch for her job - but an old fling (Bobby Allan) may have a proposal of his own for her.

This audio-only production is packed with an all-star cast of voice actors fully committing to Christmas cheer - and it's a jolly ride! The holiday romance is narrated by Mark Taylor (NBC News), Rachel Slotky (Running Man: Revengers), Bobby Allan (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York), Mike Pollock (voice of Doctor Eggman in Sonic The Hedgehog) Nicholas Corda (Pokémon and Lego Legacy), Simona Berman (44 Cats), Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy (Bread Barbershop & Pokémon), Artie Brennan (House Of Cards) and Caroline Spinola (Pokémon). Introducing Jackson Bell, Max Azarmehr, Caroline Spinola, Nicki Gex, Jane Lednovich, Graylyn Roose and Jacklyn Thrapp.

Original music by Jackson Bell (Composer for Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Hanukkah Haunting.) Special effects by Jared Olson. Recorded, mixed and mastered by Cameron Smithson.

Thrappo Audio (a branch of Thrapp Theatrics) is keeping the spirit of playwrighting and Broadway alive during the coronavirus pandemic with three new holiday audio dramas in 2020. Each audio drama features the best of the Broadway, Off-Broadway and voice acting community. Thrappo's 2020 audio plays include "Christmas Pitch" (romance), "Hanukkah Haunting" (Horror) and "Christmas F@%T" (comedy). All audio books are also available on Apple Books, Google Play, Chirp, Kobo, HiBooks, and Scribd.

Click here to listen to Christmas Pitch on Audible.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You