Atlantic Theater Company to Present The Judith Champion Caribbean MixFest

Atlantic Theater Company will present the Judith Champion Caribbean MixFest, a series of free readings co-curated by theater artists Cristina Angeles and Patrice Johnson Chevannes and co-produced by Jean Carlo Yunén A. that will run at Atlantic’s Stage 2 from Saturday, September 14th through Friday, September 20th, 2024.

Atlantic will present readings of full-length plays by Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Fedna Jacquet, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Karl O’Brian Williams, and La Daniella. Additionally, Atlantic Theater Company has commissioned Karina Billini, Nehassaiu deGannes, Juliette Jeffers, and Phanésia Pharel to create short one-acts which will be presented alongside a short play by Erlina Ortiz.

Atlantic Theater Company’s Artistic Director, Neil Pepe says, “In 2020, Atlantic hosted a virtual African Caribbean MixFest. Now we couldn’t be more thrilled to present new Caribbean stories in person, joined by our friends Cristina Angeles, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, and Jean Carlo Yunén A. who have gathered this incredible group of artists. We look forward to welcoming new artists and those we already know and celebrating together.”

Cristina Angeles added, “For decades, the Atlantic has been a leading force in the development of new work, and I couldn't be more excited to join the team in shedding light on Caribbean voices this September. MixFest has been a huge opportunity for artists of varying backgrounds to tell their stories and, next month, we are so proud to be showing the depth and breadth of what it means to come from the Caribbean. The diversity in the languages we speak, the food we eat, the music we make, and the stories we tell is vast. As a result, I hope this year's MixFest encourages audiences to learn more, dive deeper, and support the stories that may seem unfamiliar at first, while still revealing the countless commonalities we share.”



Patrice Johnson Chevannes added, “This is a vitally important festival that endeavors to augment the voices of Caribbean-American writers whose work span the gamut of the human experience peppered with Caribbean accents, attitudes, rhythms and dialects. People of Caribbean descent make up close to 25% of New York’s population. Yet so few plays are produced in NYC theaters that augment our voices and experiences. This is not because the plays and playwrights don’t exist but the opportunities, outlets and financial support to showcase them are few. Caribbean American Playwrights need allies. I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to help open the door for other Caribbean-American artists in this year’s festival!”

Finally, MixFest co-producer Jean Carlo Yunén A. says, “The Caribbean diaspora has a rich cultural history that speaks beyond our languages and borders. I’m honored to contribute in highlighting the vibrant voices that are integral to the pulse of this city. I hope our audiences resonate with these powerful stories and are moved by the beauty of our community.”

The Judith Champion Caribbean MixFest is generously underwritten by Judith Champion, who passed away in July of 2022. She was a fierce advocate for theater, and wanted to leave a legacy of support for new voices so that American theater will thrive for generations to come.



Atlantic productions and programs are also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, as well as the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.



Admission is free. Reservations are required. To RSVP please visit https://atlantictheater.org/production/the-judith-champion-mixfest-caribbean-mixfest/.



Panel: Meet the Artists

Saturday, September 14th | 7 PM

Caribbean MixFest will kick off with a panel discussion about the Caribbean’s diverse cultural landscape and rich history that informs its wide range of storytelling practices, featuring playwrights and directors of this year's festival!



1898

by Nelson Diaz-Marcano

directed by Estefanía Fadul

Sunday, September 15th | 7 PM



As Puerto Rico goes from being a Spanish colony to a US territory, the promise of independence seems to be within grasp, and nobody is more excited to welcome the USA than the Suarez family. Owners of a small coffee plantation, the family is even more thrilled when an American investor takes interest in their land promising riches they never had. But as soon as he arrives, things start falling apart, and strange dreams haunt the family threatening their land, identity and sanity.



BLACK MOTHER LOST DAUGHTER

by Fedna Jacquet

Monday, September 16th | 7 PM



In this searing and haunted play, playwright Fedna Jacquet asks us to consider the gap between justice and responsibility. In life, Queen painted vivid portraits that captured the truth of her subjects — but when she is killed by police, her sister, Princess hopes to keep Queen’s memory alive and their mother afloat.



THE JERSEY DEVIL IS A PAPI CHULO

by Iraisa Ann Reilly

directed by Jean Carlo Yunén A.

Tuesday, September 17th | 7 PM



Five American-Latina friends embark on a camping trip in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey for the bachelorette party that should have been. There they encounter two white “papi chulos” (‘hotties’) who are doing this camping thing right: with running water. The boys hatch a plan inspired by reality television in order to determine which of the damsels they will save from deportation through marriage. But will the boys be able to save the women from The Jersey Devil?



NOT ABOUT EVE

by Karl O’Brian Williams

directed by Patrice Johnson Chevannes

Wednesday, September 18th | 7 PM



Three generations of women live together in an upscale neighborhood in St Andrew, Jamaica. A rooftop garden is the only place all three are ever present at the same time. They process loss, change, past and present family relationships and clash about embracing old and new ideas on how to live one's life. Each woman is both set in her ways, and vulnerable to rigid cyclical family patterns. Ultimately, there is still love, there is still hope, but will it be enough to keep them together?



CASTILLOS DE PLÁSTICO

by La Daniella

directed by Cristina Angeles

Thursday, September 19th | 7 PM



Within a brownstone in Brooklyn lives a multi-generational, multiracial, (mostly) working class Puerto Rican and Dominican-American family of 12: The Castillos. On the morning of Noemi’s 18th birthday, a long-held secret spills that unearths decades of her family’s wounds and biases forcing them to confront the colorism, classism, exceptionalism and sexism that have long-ruled their household. It all comes to a head at Noemi’s birthday party upon the arrival of their wealthier (and whiter) cousins from Westchester.



SHORT PLAYS

by Karina Billini, Nehassaiu deGannes, Juliette Jeffers, Erlina Ortiz and Phanésia Pharel

Directed by Nadia Guevara and Ibi Owolabi

Friday, September 20th | 7 PM



Atlantic Theater Company has commissioned Karina Billini, Nehassaiu deGannes, Juliette Jeffers, and Phanésia Pharel to create short one-acts which will be presented alongside a short play by Erlina Ortiz. This evening of short plays will be directed by Nadia Guevara and Ibi Owolabi.



Comments