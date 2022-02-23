Atlantic Theater Company Announces Extension For ENGLISH

Atlantic Theater Company has announced an extension for the world premiere production of English, written by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Knud Adams, and co-produced by Roundabout Theatre Company.

The critically acclaimed production, which opened on Tuesday, February 22nd, will now play through Sunday, March 20th, 2022, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

English features Tala Ashe (The Profane), Ava Lalezarzadeh (Off-Broadway Debut), Pooya Mohseni (She,He,Me), Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul), and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy).

Two words set in motion award-winning playwright Sanaz Toossi's intricate and profound New York debut: "English Only." This is the mantra that rules one classroom in Iran, where four adult students are preparing for the TOEFL - the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Chasing fluency through a maze of word games, listening exercises, and show-and-tell sessions, they hope that one day, English will make them whole. But it might be splitting them each in half. 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award and the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award winner Sanaz Toossi returns to Atlantic following her Middle Eastern MixFest debut!

English features scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA. Alex Hajjar serves as production stage manager.

English is made possible in part with support from The NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts.

English was developed as part of the 2019 Roundabout Underground Reading Series.

Regular tickets begin at $75. Order online at atlantictheater.org or by calling AudienceView at 646-989-7996.