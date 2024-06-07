Ashley Brown & Nathaniel Hackmann to Star in Industry Reading of THE STORE UNDER THE PORTICO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An industry reading of the new musical, The Store Under the Portico, inspired by a true story, will be presented June 13 in Manhattan.



Paul Masse will direct the 3pm reading.



The cast will star Drama Desk Nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast) and Nathaniel Hackmann (Back to the Future) as Renata “Tata” Baraldi and Luca, respectively. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change, Fiddler on the Roof), Polly McKie (Unsane), Sophia Manicone (Parade), Everett Sobers (Appropriate), Lyda Jade Harlan, Ben Diamond, Mark Hawbecker, Drew Seigla (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Lucy Anders (Something Rotten).



The new musical has a book by siblings Robert and Cristina Farruggia, who also co-wrote the lyrics, with music by Robert Farruggia. Musical direction will be provided by David Hancock

Turner. Inspired by a true story, The Store Under the Portico is an original musical set in Mantova, Italy during the German occupation of Northern Italy in WWII.



Renata “Tata” Baraldi, takes over a fabric store for a Jewish family in hiding at the height of fascism. In a country literally torn in two, where Nazis shot Italians at random while the Allies bombed them, things in Italy were not as simple as they seemed. The Store Under the Portico is the untold story of the enemy/ally of World War II, but at its heart, focuses on the everyday lives of the people of Mantova and what they are willing to do for love.



For more information and song samples visit farruggiaandfarruggia.com.

