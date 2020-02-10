Ars Nova Will Present Heather Christian's ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Directed by Lee Sunday Evans This March

Ars Nova, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan and Managing Director Renee Blinkwolt, has announced details for the world premiere commission of Oratorio For Living Things by Obie Award-winner and 2015 & 2016 Ars Nova resident artist Heather Christian. Directed by Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans, the event fuses music and theater, surrounding the audience with 18 virtuosic singers and instrumentalists. Oratorio For Living Things runs March 10-April 12, 2020, at Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street, Manhattan) with a press opening on March 30.

In this sweeping world premiere, Heather Christian imbues the classical oratorio with blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Both otherworldly and achingly intimate, Oratorio For Living Things heralds Christian as an undeniable artistic force - and inspires us to reflect on the mystery of human experience, set against the vast scope of cosmic time.

Oratorio for Living Things strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as a producer of daring new forms of music theater. While radically different in shape and content from previous endeavors, it nonetheless builds on the success of the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, the Broadway-bound KPOP, and the Lortel Award-winning "Outstanding Musical" Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan remarked, "Heather Christian is one of the most singular artists we've had the pleasure of supporting at Ars Nova. Throughout our long relationship, I've witnessed her ability to connect with people through her music in the most extraordinary ways. Oratorio For Living Things takes Heather's artistry to another level, musically expressing a grand view on existence for all of us to absorb together. At a time when America is doing some serious soul searching as a country, I expect this piece will reach deep into people's souls and remind us of our own humanity. We can't wait to share this powerful collective experience!"

The 18-member ensemble cast for Oratorio For Living Things includes Ryan Amador, Christian Brailsford, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Fraser A. Campbell, Laura Dadap, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, Gerianne Pérez, Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, Sam Weber, Alan Wiggins, and Peter Wise.

The creative team for Oratorio For Living Things includes Ben Moss (Music Direction), Kristen Robinson (Scenic Design), Márion Talán De La Rosa (Costume Design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design), Nick Kourtides (Sound Design), Greg Taubman (Latin Consultant & Translator), Joseph Fernandez, Jr. (Production Stage Manager) and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA (Casting Director).

Oratorio for Living Things is produced in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.

Performances of Oratorio For Living Things will take place March 10-April 12 at Ars Nova at Greenwich House, located at 27 Barrow Street in Manhattan.

