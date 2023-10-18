Arab American Comedy Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Tour

Showcasing the incredible talent within the community and fostering connections with industry professionals.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo 1 Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed Photo 2 Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed
Alicia Keys Says the Goal is Broadway for HELL'S KITCHEN Photo 3 Alicia Keys Says the Goal is Broadway for HELL'S KITCHEN
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Photo 4 Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater

Arab American Comedy Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Tour

Arab American Comedy Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Tour

The New York Arab American Comedy Festival (NYAACF) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a year-long tour to 5 of the most prestigious performance venues in the US. For two decades, the festival has upheld its commitment to combating negative media portrayals of Arab Americans and Muslims, while showcasing the incredible talent within the community and fostering connections with industry professionals.

The NYAACF 20th Anniversary Tour is presented by the Doris Duke Foundation (DDF). Zeyba Rahman, director of the Building Bridges Program at DDF, which works to counter hate directed at Muslims through storytelling and multimedia initiatives, shared: "Laughter is an infectious medium we rely on to collapse the social distance and develop mutual understanding and connections between people from diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are delighted to highlight the excellent platform that the festival founders have created to highlight and celebrate U.S. based Arab and Muslim voices to counter hate."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the New York Arab American Comedy Festival's 20th Anniversary with a National Tour to the most iconic theaters in the country," said Maysoon Zayid, comedian, inspirational speaker and co-founder of the festival, "From the very beginning, our festival has aimed to challenge stereotypes and amplify Arab American voices. We started our festival shortly after 9/11. We used the power of comedy to refute negative stereotypes and create understanding and community. In the face of renewed islamophobia from political scapegoating of Arab immigrants, the festival's anti-hate messaging is more vital than ever." Maysoon Zayid is known for her record breaking TED Talk "I've got 99 Problems... Palsy is Just One," as well as regular appearances on CNN, PBS, BBC and standout roles on General Hospital and Hollywood blockbusters alike.

Dean Obeidallah, co-founder of the festival and known for his hit "The Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM radio, Comedy Central's "Axis of Evil," co-director of the award-winning "The Muslims are Coming!" comedy documentary, regular appearances on MSNBC and more, added: "For two decades, the festival has been a platform for emerging and established comedians to shine. Festival alumni have achieved incredible success, recognition at the Golden Globes and Emmys, and starring in and writing for specials and series on Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Hulu and more. We are proud of their accomplishments and the impact they have made in breaking barriers and expanding representation."

November 16 - 18 at New York City's renowned Gotham Comedy Club
7pm Comedy Bazaar on November 16
7:30pm The Haram Show on November 17
8pm Arab All Stars on November 18

November 19 at the iconic 1,500 seat Town Hall on Broadway -
7pm NYAACF on Broadway

Comedians performing include Maysoon Zayid (record setting TED Talk "I've got 99 Problems... Palsy is Just One," regular on CNN, MSNBC, OWN and General Hospital), Dean Obeidallah (MSNBC, CNN, The Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM radio, Comedy Central's "Axis of Evil," award-winning doc "The Muslims are Coming!"), Eman Morgan (Showtime, Netflix, Funny or Die), Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central Special, Gotham Comedy Live), Mohanad Elshieky (Comedy Central, Conan, Lemonade's "I'm Sorry" podcast, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Dave Merheje (Comedy Network, MTV Live, CBC, and co-starring in "Ramy"), Aron Kader (Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, The Muslims are Coming! documentary), Laura Laham (Best of the Fest in 2022's Burbank Comedy Festival), Nataly Aukar (Netflix Is a Joke Festival, opened for Ramy Youssef, Hasan Minhaj and Gad El Maleh) and many others.

Tickets for the 20th Anniversary National Tour of the NY Arab American Comedy Festival will be available for purchase through the respective venue's box offices and websites. Stay tuned for additional announcements and surprises throughout the year.

Founded in 2003, the New York Arab American Comedy Festival has been a pioneering force in showcasing the talents of Arab American comedians and challenging stereotypes through humor. The festival serves as a platform for cultural expression and fosters understanding through laughter. Over the past two decades, it has gained widespread recognition and has become a launching pad for numerous successful careers in the entertainment industry. For more information about the festival, tour dates, participating comedians, and the year-long celebration, please visit www.arabcomedy.com.

The Doris Duke Foundation (DDF) supports the well-being of people and the planet for a more creative, equitable and sustainable future. We operate five national programs-in the performing arts, the environment, medical research, child and family well-being, and mutual understanding between communities-as well as Duke Farms and Shangri La, two centers that directly serve the public. DDF's Building Bridges Program works with U.S. Muslims to support national efforts to increase mutual understanding and well-being among diverse populations for the benefit of building stronger, inclusive communities. The program is anchored in the conviction that strategic use of the arts and media can help provide an effective social prescription for achieving this vision. Visit www.dorisduke.org to learn more.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Playwright Elizabeth Coplan to Make Off-Broadway Debut with World Premiere of TIL DEATH Photo
Playwright Elizabeth Coplan to Make Off-Broadway Debut with World Premiere of TIL' DEATH

Seattle playwright Elizabeth Coplan is set to make her Off-Broadway debut with the world premiere production of 'Til Death.

2
New musical EVERYDAY CHARLIE to be Presented at The Tank Theater Photo
New musical EVERYDAY CHARLIE to be Presented at The Tank Theater

Get ready for a heartwarming experience with 'Everyday Charlie,' a new musical presented by Rock Rising. Starring Johnny Rabe and Yasmin Ranz-Lind, this joyful and sensitive production will be running at The Tank Theater. Don't miss out on this captivating musical for young audiences.

3
A World Premiere, an International Tour & More Set for Boundless Theatre Company 2023- Photo
A World Premiere, an International Tour & More Set for Boundless Theatre Company 2023-24 Season

Boundless Theatre Company has revealed their 2023-2024 season. From a world premiere co-production to an international tour and a variety of community programs, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

4
BLACK WALL STREET MUSICAL Debuts in May 2024 Photo
BLACK WALL STREET MUSICAL Debuts in May 2024

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation announces the development of Black Wall Street the Musical, set to debut in 2024 in Manhattan, NY and Tulsa, OK. Playwright J.P. Haynes has been commissioned to write and develop the musical alongside Mother Viola Ford Fletcher and her grandson Ike Howard. The musical aims to keep the story of Black Wall Street alive and bring it to Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You