Arab American Comedy Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary with National Tour

The New York Arab American Comedy Festival (NYAACF) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a year-long tour to 5 of the most prestigious performance venues in the US. For two decades, the festival has upheld its commitment to combating negative media portrayals of Arab Americans and Muslims, while showcasing the incredible talent within the community and fostering connections with industry professionals.

The NYAACF 20th Anniversary Tour is presented by the Doris Duke Foundation (DDF). Zeyba Rahman, director of the Building Bridges Program at DDF, which works to counter hate directed at Muslims through storytelling and multimedia initiatives, shared: "Laughter is an infectious medium we rely on to collapse the social distance and develop mutual understanding and connections between people from diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are delighted to highlight the excellent platform that the festival founders have created to highlight and celebrate U.S. based Arab and Muslim voices to counter hate."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the New York Arab American Comedy Festival's 20th Anniversary with a National Tour to the most iconic theaters in the country," said Maysoon Zayid, comedian, inspirational speaker and co-founder of the festival, "From the very beginning, our festival has aimed to challenge stereotypes and amplify Arab American voices. We started our festival shortly after 9/11. We used the power of comedy to refute negative stereotypes and create understanding and community. In the face of renewed islamophobia from political scapegoating of Arab immigrants, the festival's anti-hate messaging is more vital than ever." Maysoon Zayid is known for her record breaking TED Talk "I've got 99 Problems... Palsy is Just One," as well as regular appearances on CNN, PBS, BBC and standout roles on General Hospital and Hollywood blockbusters alike.

Dean Obeidallah, co-founder of the festival and known for his hit "The Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM radio, Comedy Central's "Axis of Evil," co-director of the award-winning "The Muslims are Coming!" comedy documentary, regular appearances on MSNBC and more, added: "For two decades, the festival has been a platform for emerging and established comedians to shine. Festival alumni have achieved incredible success, recognition at the Golden Globes and Emmys, and starring in and writing for specials and series on Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Hulu and more. We are proud of their accomplishments and the impact they have made in breaking barriers and expanding representation."

November 16 - 18 at New York City's renowned Gotham Comedy Club

7pm Comedy Bazaar on November 16

7:30pm The Haram Show on November 17

8pm Arab All Stars on November 18

November 19 at the iconic 1,500 seat Town Hall on Broadway -

7pm NYAACF on Broadway

Comedians performing include Maysoon Zayid (record setting TED Talk "I've got 99 Problems... Palsy is Just One," regular on CNN, MSNBC, OWN and General Hospital), Dean Obeidallah (MSNBC, CNN, The Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM radio, Comedy Central's "Axis of Evil," award-winning doc "The Muslims are Coming!"), Eman Morgan (Showtime, Netflix, Funny or Die), Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central Special, Gotham Comedy Live), Mohanad Elshieky (Comedy Central, Conan, Lemonade's "I'm Sorry" podcast, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Dave Merheje (Comedy Network, MTV Live, CBC, and co-starring in "Ramy"), Aron Kader (Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, The Muslims are Coming! documentary), Laura Laham (Best of the Fest in 2022's Burbank Comedy Festival), Nataly Aukar (Netflix Is a Joke Festival, opened for Ramy Youssef, Hasan Minhaj and Gad El Maleh) and many others.

Tickets for the 20th Anniversary National Tour of the NY Arab American Comedy Festival will be available for purchase through the respective venue's box offices and websites. Stay tuned for additional announcements and surprises throughout the year.

Founded in 2003, the New York Arab American Comedy Festival has been a pioneering force in showcasing the talents of Arab American comedians and challenging stereotypes through humor. The festival serves as a platform for cultural expression and fosters understanding through laughter. Over the past two decades, it has gained widespread recognition and has become a launching pad for numerous successful careers in the entertainment industry. For more information about the festival, tour dates, participating comedians, and the year-long celebration, please visit www.arabcomedy.com.

The Doris Duke Foundation (DDF) supports the well-being of people and the planet for a more creative, equitable and sustainable future. We operate five national programs-in the performing arts, the environment, medical research, child and family well-being, and mutual understanding between communities-as well as Duke Farms and Shangri La, two centers that directly serve the public. DDF's Building Bridges Program works with U.S. Muslims to support national efforts to increase mutual understanding and well-being among diverse populations for the benefit of building stronger, inclusive communities. The program is anchored in the conviction that strategic use of the arts and media can help provide an effective social prescription for achieving this vision. Visit www.dorisduke.org to learn more.