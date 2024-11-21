April Matthis, Crystal Finn & More Join THE MEMBER OF THE WEDDING at CSC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic Stage Company has revealed the cas for the next play in The Rediscovery Readings series, which features plays by female playwrights who shaped American theater. The Member of the Wedding, by Carson McCullers (The Heart is a Lonely Hunter) and directed by Francesca Sabel, will be held on Monday December 2 at 7pm at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The Member of the Wedding will feature Kayli Carter (Bad Education), Lincoln Cohen (Appropriate), Crystal Finn (Birthday Candles), Hampton Fluker (All My Sons), Andy Grotelueschen (CSC's Assassins), Jake Horowitz (Hester Street), April Matthis (Mary Jane), Caleb Reese Paul (“FBI”), Bri Laurelle Queen (The Bluest Eye), Ron Scott (Superior Donuts), and Fina Strazza (Matilda the Musical).

Can a person fall in love with a wedding? Frankie Addams (Fina Strazza) just might be the first. In a small Southern town in 1945, 12-year-old Frankie has had little else to thrill her, mostly relying on a push-pull relationship with her kid cousin to keep herself entertained. As Frankie begins to yearn for something more, her closest companion, housekeeper Berenice (April Matthis), strives to give this friendless child an understanding of the reality of the world around her, and the larger challenges that face people outside her own front yard.

Adapted by McCullers from her own hit novel, The Member of the Wedding premiered on Broadway in 1950 and ran for over 500 performances.

In honor of its 2024-25 season, CSC is shining a light on American women who were writing the classics of the early 20th century but whose legacies have been muted by time. Join us for four play readings that will take you from 1900 through the 1950s, all leading up to CSC's much-anticipated March 2025 production of Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress, in which the women of the 1960s have their say! The first reading, held on September 23, was Miss Lulu Bett by Zona Gale (Faint Perfume) followed by Trifles and Other Plays: An Evening of Short Plays on October 21 featuring Trifles by Susan Glaspell, Florence by Alice Childress, and Soldadera by Josefina Niggli, all directed by Cristina Angeles. The final reading will be announced shortly.

Additional programming for CSC's 2024-25 season includes the next entry in the Old Friends, New Classics series, After Peter written by Adam Chanler-Berat with music and lyrics by Grace McLean and directed by Tyler Thomas performed in a one-night-only reading starring Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God) on December 9. CSC will round out the season with William Inge's Bus Stop in a co-production with NAATCO and Transport Group, starting performances in May.

