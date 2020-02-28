Applications Are Now Open Now for 2021 Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship

PAGE 73 PRODUCTIONS (Page 73) (Michael Walkup, Artistic Director; Amanda Feldman, Managing Director; Rebecca Yaggy, Director of Development; Liz Jones and Asher Richelli, Founding Directors) announced today that applications are open for the 2021 Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship and the Interstate 73 Writers Group.

Applications are available online at www.page73.org/application. Applications are due on April 5, 2020 at 11:59pm. There is no fee to apply.

"Nearly all Page 73 productions have begun with a relationship formed via this application," said Artistic Director Michael Walkup. "It's our most valuable pipeline for meeting talented playwrights."

Page 73 will again collaborate with Beehive Dramaturgy Studio on reviewing the initial stages of the application process. Page 73 will offer an information session about the program with Page 73 Artistic Director Michael Walkup and 2017 Playwriting Fellow John J. Caswell, Jr., on Monday, March 16 at 7pm at Playwrights Downtown (440 Lafayette Street, Floor 3). Reservations can be made online at page73.org. The information session will also be live-streamed via Page 73's Facebook page.

Now in its 17th year, the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is the company's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have a professional premiere in New York City. The Fellow receives a $10,000 award and an additional $10,000 budgeted for developing several new plays over the course of the year.

Page 73 recently named Emma Goidel as the 2020 Playwriting Fellow. Past recipients include Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and Obie Award winners Clare Barron and Kirsten Greenidge. The 2019 Playwriting Fellow was Sanaz Toossi. Each Fellow works with Page 73 on at least one public presentation of a new play, including identifying artistic collaborators like directors, designers, and actors.

Page 73 has also named playwrights Bleu Beckford-Burrell, Vichet Chum, Tyler English-Beckwith, Emma Goidel, Marvin González De Léon, Morgan Gould, Emily Gardner Xu Hall and Haygen-Brice Walker as members of the 2020 Interstate 73 Writers Group, which offers writers a year of bimonthly meetings to share new pages of works-in-progress. Each writer receives a stipend and will also have a reading during Page 73's 2020-2021 season.

Page 73 is now in its 22nd year producing and supporting the most talented early-career playwrights and introducing them to New York audiences. Page 73 most recently produced the world premiere of Zora Howard's STEW, directed by Colette Robert. The production, described as "intimate, funny, and heartbreaking" by The New Yorker, closed on February 22nd after a sold-out run at Walkerspace.

Page 73's 2018-19 season included the world premieres of Mia Chung's Catch as Catch Can and Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop. Catch as Catch Can, directed by Ken Rus Schmoll (Judy, Grounded), earned a five-star review from Time Out New York and was subsequently named one of their Top 10 Productions of 2018. A Strange Loop, directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka, Fairview), was produced in partnership with Playwrights Horizons; Page 73 also co-produced the original Off-Broadway cast album.

Prior Page 73 seasons have included world and New York premieres of Leah Nanako Winkler's Kentucky, Max Posner's Judy, Clare Barron's You Got Older, George Brant's Grounded, and Susan Soon He Stanton's Today Is My Birthday. Page 73 has also co-produced with renowned new play theaters including Soho Rep, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Page 73 serves twelve to fifteen early career playwrights annually through its professional productions and new play development programs, which include the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship, Interstate 73 Writers Group, and a week-long Summer Residency.

Close to two-thirds of the over 125 playwrights supported by Page 73 have subsequently received New York or regional theatre productions. These include, among others, writers whose professional debuts in New York City were produced by Page 73, such as Samuel D. Hunter (2015 MacArthur "Genius" Grant), Quiara Alegría Hudes (2012 Pulitzer Prize), Dan LeFranc (2010 New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award), Heidi Schreck (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Tony Award Nominee), and Clare Barron (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist).

