Aneesa Folds Joins Shitzprobe To Improvise A Brand New Musical

Aneesa Folds, from Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme, and the new Trading Places musical which premiered at The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA earlier this year, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe to improvise a full musical on the spot based on a title made up by the audience!

Ali Reed, Kiki Mikkelsen, and Adrien Pellerin, the creative team of Shitzprobe, will be presented by the New York Comedy Festival for the first time this year. Aneesa, Ali, and Kiki will be joined onstage by the rest of the Shitzprobe cast: Josh Lamon, Adrian Frimpong, Daniel Tepper, and Nikita Burdein. Adrien, the music director, will be joined by Al Vetere on drums.

Shitzprobe! Where a special Broadway Guest Star improvises a musical for their very first time, based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that has never been done before! Past guests have included Broadway stars from Wicked, Aladdin, Come From Away, Chicago, Company, Waitress, Kinky Boots, and more. The rest of the cast is chock full of the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Funny Or Die, and on Broadway in shows such as School Or Rock, Groundhog Day, The Prom, and Elf. All of the music and lyrics are completely improvised with a live band right before your eyes, so the show you see will never be seen again!

Asylum NYC

307 W. 26th St. New York, NY 10001

Cross streets: 26th St & 8th Ave

Nearest Transportation: C/E at 23rd St, 1 at 28th St

Date and time: Monday, November 7 at 7:30PM

Event price: $20

Box Office Phone Number: (212) 203-5435

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207092®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshitzprobe.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1