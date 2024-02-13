Andrew Winans Will Direct THE HOLLOW Off-Broadway

Emerging theatre director and choreographer, Andrew Winans (Maddie, Do Re Mi, Company of Man, Wild Weekend Jam) will stage the off-Broadway premiere of Agatha Christie’s The Hollow at Players Theatre, opening April 13th.

Winans recently directed Maddie at Teatro Latea, nominated for 7 New York Theatre Festival Awards, including best direction and choreography. His choreography has been recognized with multiple BroadwayWorld and Perry Awards.

The play, adapted by original author Agatha Christie, is a comedic twist on a classic “whodunnit” murder mystery, taking place just outside London.

Winans will team with dramaturg and assistant director, Ryan Henry and incidental composer Michael Sgouros. Set and props designer Elizabeth Chaney, costume designer Courtney Hansen and lighting designer Jess Choi round out the company.

As an active LGBTQ advocate, Winans strives for inclusion on all projects and this cast of 12 principal actors is no exception. The cast will include Andrea Woodbridge (Henrietta), Armand Eisen (Henry), Sue-Ellen Mandell (Lady Angkatell), Lexie Showalter (Midge), Christopher Michael (Gudgeon), Joseph Meisner (Edward), Patricia M. Lawrence (Doris), Brenda Bell (Gerda), Dustin Schlairet (John), Sydney Borchers (Veronica), Eric Spencer Fletcher (Inspector Colquhoun), and Austin Blake Sasser (Detective Sergeant Penny).

For complete information about Players Theatre and to purchase tickets, visit www.beboldny.com.