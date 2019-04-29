Amoralists World Premiere Of ENTANGLED Opens Tonight

The Amoralists' world premiere of ENTANGLED, written by Amoralists 2018/2019 'WRIGHT CLUB authors Charly Evon Simpson and Gabriel Jason Dean, and directed by Kate Moore Heaney opens tonight. ENTANGLED is PLAY 4 of RICOCHET: An Amoralists Anthology about Surviving an American Epidemic.

ENTANGLED began previews on April 18 and runs through May 11 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53 St.

Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm with additional shows on Monday, April 29 at 7:30pm and Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30pm (no show on Thursday, May 2). The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 - $30. Purchase at https://Amoralists.com.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in NYC, the black mother of a victim and the white brother of the shooter try to make sense of what happened, each individually grappling with a soul-shattering experience that few understand. An exploration of loss and survival, ENTANGLED is the story of two strangers connected by tragedy in a nation still struggling to see itself for what it is.

The cast includes James Kautz and Naomi Lorrain.

The production team includes Andrew Diaz (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Matt Otto (Sound Design), Angela Harner (Costume Design), Kate Freer (Projection Design), Kateryna Turkalo (Production Stage Manager), Jessica Kazamel (Producer) and Danica Novgorodoff (Show Art).

The Amoralists are a diverse collective of uncompromising artists. Founded in 2006, they produce original work that confronts the American condition in all its complexity. Their stories are emotionally charged and character driven, a place where politics and perspectives collide and no side emerges unscathed. Explosive, vital, raucous and raw, they do theatre, no moral judgement.

From New York Times' Critics' Pick productions and world premiere work from writers including Adam Rapp, Emily Schwend and Ken Urban, THE AMORALISTS bring audiences stories that are incisive, at times outrageous, and always entertaining. With a cadre of artists known for their raw and visceral performance style, "nobody else weds old-fashioned realist structure to working-class-hero lunacy quite this way" (Time Out New York). Now in their 11th season, "THE AMORALISTS have cemented their reputation as the most promising, crowd-pleasing ensemble to emerge downtown" (The New York Times). For more info visit https://Amoralists.com, Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theamoralists, and follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheAmoralists) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/theamoralists) at @TheAmoralists.





