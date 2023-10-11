Alyssa Wray, Joriah Kwamé And More To Appear In New York Theatre Barn's Fall Gala At Museum Of Broadway

Gala attendees will have private access to the Museum of Broadway after closing hours,  including the special exhibit for the month.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

In honor of their 16th anniversary of programming, New York Theatre Barn will host a gala fundraiser at the Museum of Broadway on November 13th, 2023. In addition to museum tours, the evening will honor Joriah Kwamé and Kate Trammell.

Gala attendees will have private access to the Museum of Broadway after closing hours,  including the special exhibit for the month. Platinum ticket packages will include a guided tour with the Founders and Producers of the Museum of Broadway. All proceeds from the Gala will benefit all of New York Theatre Barn's programs and its mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals. 

Following the museum tour, attendees will be treated to a cocktail reception in the event space. Our virtual silent auction will run until the end of the event (9 PM EST on November 13th). You can start bidding now on a slate of exquisite prizes A silent auction will have a slate of exquisite prizes. Some of the exclusive auction items available are: a photo session with Michael Kushner, a 2-night stay at the Emerson Resort & Spa (located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains), and a 2-night stay at The Wilburton (located in Manchester, Vermont). The gala will conclude with an awards reception honoring musical theatre writer Joriah Kwamé and New York Theatre Barn’s Managing Director Kate Trammell.

The awards will be presented by director Zhailon Levingston and director/choreographer Maria Torres, with exclusive performances from American Idol's Alyssa Wray, Kris Carrasco, Jessie MacBeth and Shafer Gootkind who will perform from the new musicals Little Miss Perfect (written by Joriah Kwamé), Sueños: Our American Musical (written by Jesse J. Sanchez), Xena: Warrior Musical (written by Lucier&Rose), and Spectrum (written by Stephanie Carlin). 

Ticket packages range from $150-$900, including $50 Access tickets for artists and underserved community members. Reserve your tickets today on Click Here. Visit GiveButter for more information about the Gala's Silent Auction and how to donate.  For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website at www.nytheatrebarn.org.

 




