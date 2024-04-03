Alexandra Rooney Joins DUALITY Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alexandra Rooney (Shadows), an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, has joined the cast of Duality in the role of Regan. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering. When 15 year old Regan (Ms. Rooney), who is staying with Camilla's sister Celeste (Olivia Haley Young) after Regan's mother passed away, announces she is pregnant, Camilla advises Regan when she finds out that Regan has not yet broke the news to Celeste.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Ms. Rooney returns as the only actor to appear in all three parts of the trilogy, having played Young Hayley in "The Girl with the Red Hair" and Jessa King in Shadows.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Candy Dato, Meg Joshi, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The Off-Broadway production is slated to open in December 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

For more information, please visit www.facetofacefilms.net