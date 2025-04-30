Adam Gopnik to Perform Three-Night Theatrical Event at Lincoln Center

Adam Gopnik’s New York, a special three-night theatrical event with best-selling author and legendary New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik, will play May 16-18 at 7:00PM at The Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center.



In Adam Gopnik’s New York – Gopnik is opening up his city, its mischief and its meanings, spinning tales that shimmer with insight and charm, in an intimate and luxurious evening of entertainment.



The award-winning, best-selling author Adam Gopnik has been a writer for The New Yorker since 1986 – covering fiction, humor, criticism, art, book reviews, personal essays, profiles, and reported pieces from abroad. He has written nine books, ranging from essay collections about Paris and food, to children’s novels, as well as several musicals and theater pieces. He wrote the book and lyrics for the musical comedy Our Table, with composer David Shire; the libretto for the oratorio Sentences, with Nico Muhly; and is currently collaborating on a new musical, Fairy Tale, with Andrew Lippa. Gopnik has won three National Magazine Awards, for essays and for criticism, and the George Polk Award for Magazine Reporting. In 2021, he was made a Chevalier of the Legion d’honneur, and this year was elected to the American Academy of Arts & Letters. He lectures widely and, in 2011, delivered the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s fiftieth-anniversary Massey Lecture.



General Admission tickets to Adam Gopnik’s New York are $59, and VIP tickets are $89 and include a talkback with Adam following the performance and early access to General Admission seating in the theatre.