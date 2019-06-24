Abingdon Theatre Co to Honor Andrew Lippa at Benefit Gala

Save the Date! Abingdon Theatre Company announced today that they will honor Tony Award-nominated composer & lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish) as the company celebrates its 27th anniversary season at a Benefit Gala to be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street). The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a live performance. Further details will be forthcoming.

"Celebrating Andrew Lippa's contribution to the theatre and the mark he's made on off-Broadway is the perfect way to enter Abingdon's 27th season," says Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director. "Andrew is not only an inspiration to me as an artist but leads the pack of men who have set great examples of integrity within our community."

Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

Andrew Lippa's ?"Unbreakable" had its world premiere with The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on ?June 22nd and 23rd, 2018 with 300 artists onstage, including Mr. Lippa. He conducted the?Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a new production of his ?"A Little Princess" in concert in London at the Royal Festival Hall in May 2018 to a sold-out crowd of nearly 3,000 people. His hit song "Evil Like Me" appears in Disney's "Descendants". Written for Kristin Chenoweth, that soundtrack hit #1 on the "Billboard 200" album chart, #1 on the iTunes and Billboard soundtrack charts. "Evil Like Me" was certified gold in 2017.?His epic oratorio for men's chorus, orchestra and soloists, ?I Am Harvey Milk ?has seen over 30 productions including Disney Hall and Lincoln Center. ?Andrew's new musical,?The Man in the Ceiling,?was released by Ghostlight Records in?a world premiere studio album in June of 2019. Broadway credits include: Music and Lyrics for?Big Fish?directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; the Tony-nominated music and lyrics for the Broadway musical ?The Addams Family? (directed by Jerry Zaks) ?as well as the music for Aaron Sorkin's Broadway play? The Farnsworth Invention ?(directed by Des McAnuff). Other musicals include the Drama Desk award winning musical? The Wild Party ?(book/music/lyrics); ?A Little Princess ?(music);? john & jen ?(music/book);? Asphalt Beach ?(music and lyrics);? Life of the Party (a compendium of Mr. Lippa's works); ?and? You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown ?(additional music/lyrics and arrangements).?Awards include Tony and Grammy nominations; shared Emmy for Nickelodeon's "The Wonder Pets"; SFGMC Vanguard Award; The Drama Desk Award; The Outer Critics Circle Award. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Mr. Lippa serves as president of the board of The Dramatists Guild Foundation (dgf.org). andrewlippa.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





