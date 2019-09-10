Abingdon Theatre Co Presents ROBIN & ME, One Night Only

Abingdon Theatre Company beginning its 27th season will present a one-night only special event: a staged reading of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness, a new solo work written and performed by Dave Droxler, directed by Devin Dunne Cannon at The Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), onMonday, November 11th at 7pm.

Robin & Me is a fast-paced, semi-autobiographical, one-man show about how a little boy named Dave creates an imaginary friend of Robin Williams to help him navigate through his anxiety and the rough terrain of life. But as Dave's relationship with his father becomes more strained through the years, and he learns he'll become the father of a boy himself, everything culminates into a tidal wave of feelings that can only be harbored by Robins help.

Tickets for Robin & Me are $27 (in celebration of the company's 27th Anniversary Season Off Broadway) and may be purchased online here.

"I'm thrilled to bring these special events to the Abingdon audience, in celebration of our 27th season," says Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director. "Dave Droxler is a force to be reckoned with delivering a hilarious, moving, at times heart breaking, eighty minutes of pure joy that is not to be missed."





