Abby Govindan's HOW TO EMBARRASS YOUR IMMIGRANT PARENTS to Make Off-Broadway Debut

Comedian Abby Govindan is set to make her off-Broadway debut with her new show 'How to Embarrass Your Immigrant Parents', running for 5 performances at Soho Playhouse starting March 19th on the following dates: March 19th-21st at 9pm, and March 22nd at 5pm and 9pm.

The show is directed by Greg Walloch (Moses Storm's Trash White, Hasan Minhaj's Homecoming King), produced by Daniel Sloss (HUBRIS, SOCIO), and brought to you by Hasan Minhaj.

Abby's biting and irreverent storytelling explores a universal theme: wanting to understand your parents but struggling to see eye-to-eye. In just over an hour, Abby takes the audience on an intimate, hilarious, soul-baring journey about her struggles with mental health, fitting in, going magnanimously viral on the internet at the age of 20, and finding common ground with loved ones despite conflict.

Abby also occasionally finds herself in the headlines for relentlessly committing to the bit and taking certain satirical assertions a tad too far, such as the time she convinced way more people than is reasonable that she created the hit Netflix TV show Emily in Paris.

She was first inspired to write about her relationship with her family when she wrote an essay for Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai's newsletter, Podium in 2022. A sampling follows: #5. Study Psychology in college. This one's pretty self explanatory.

Abby will be touring in the US and UK with preview performances in February and March - all dates can be found on her website here.

ABOUT ABBY GOVINDAN

Abby Govindan is a stand-up comedian and writer based in New York City. She got her start in comedy at the age of 20, making her comedic debut at the iconic Caroline's on Broadway in New York City in December of 2017. Within a year of pursuing comedy, she had a meteoric rise after she went viral on the internet for her sharp wit and comedic ingenuity. She has amassed over 300,000 followers across all social media platforms and opened for comedy heavyweights such as Hasan Minhaj, Daniel Sloss, and Russell Peters. Abby is a comedic mainstay, headlining sold out shows in cities including New York, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston among many others. She is one of the youngest touring comedians in the country and made her international headliner debut to a sold out crowd in Toronto, Canada in 2024.

Abby is currently traveling for comedy and performing at different venues across the world. Check out where she's headed next and come see her in your city. New dates and cities will be added as they are confirmed.

