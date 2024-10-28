News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ANOTHER SHOT to Open at Signature Theatre Tomorrow

The production will run through January 4.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
ANOTHER SHOT to Open at Signature Theatre Tomorrow Image
Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Another Shot, the new off-Broadway play that takes sobriety seriously, will open tomorrow night Tuesday, October 29 at 7 PM at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre and runs through January 4.

The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); ChikÃ© Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyá»…n-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.
Â 
Written by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz, Another Shot is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.
Â 




Comments

