ANGELINA BALLERINA Opens Sunday, November 24th at Soho Playhouse

The award-winning Vital Theatre Company has announced the return of Angelina Ballerina™ The Very Merry Holiday Musical, with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo, music by Ben Morss, and direction and choreography by Sam Viverito. Hailed as "a great holiday treat for your family to enjoy" in its premiere production (NYC Single Mom), the festive musical is based on the famous dancing mouseling and her friends created by Katharine Holabird and illustrated by Helen Craig.

The production runs selected Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 am, November 24 through December 28 at Soho Playhouse at 15 Vandam St, between Varick and 6th Ave in Manhattan. Tickets start at $25.00 and can be purchased online at www.vitaltheatre.org.

The touring schedule is as follows:

Nazareth College Arts Center, Rochester, NY - Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 pm

South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange, NJ - Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 pm and Monday, December 9 at 10:00 am

The Carson Center, Paducah, KY - Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 am and 6:00 pm

Bartlett Performing Arts, Bartlett, TN - Friday, December 13 at 9:30 and 11:30 am, and Saturday, December 14 at 2:30 pm

Manship Theater, Baton Rouge, LA - Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm, and Monday, December 16 at 9:30 and 11:30 am

Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, Toms River, NJ - Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 and 4:00 pm

Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA - Sunday, December 29 at 3:00 pm



For complete information, please visit www.angelinaholiday.com.



Angelina and her friends are planning an absolutely positively spectacular holiday dance pageant; the best in all of Mouseland! When a mix-up prevents the pageant from going on, Angelina and her friends must use their creativity to save the show. By working together, Angelina, Alice, Gracie, AZ, Marco, and Angelina's little sister, Polly, discover the true spirit of the holidays. It's not about things you receive, but the holiday cheer you share. With dancing, singing and festivities, this heart-warming musical is perfect for everyone's holiday season!

The production features Hannah Mount, Laura Axelrod, Kyle Meisner, Adriana Pannuzzo, Julian Fadullon and Sharon Romano. Kyle Dixon is the Set Designer, Amanda Jenks the Costume Designer and Holly McCaffrey the Costume Assistant for the production. Tanya Sapp is the Stage Manager.





