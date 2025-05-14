AND SHE BECAME THE RAIN to Have Concert at Joe's Pub in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, June 30, Joe's Pub will present a one-night concert reading of And She Became the Rain, a new play with music by writer Nathan Yungerberg and keyboardist-songwriter Lawrence El Grecco (Lawrence El or Lawrence Waddell), a founding member of the Grammy-nominated R&B group Mint Condition.

Sid, a Black queer singer, is reeling from the loss of her life partner and bandmate, Nikki. As she drifts through grief, her long-estranged mother, Brenda, returns with a plea for redemption. And She Became the Rain is a meditation on loss, mental health, and the music that carries us through generations of silence and sorrow.

Lawrence El Grecco, co-writer of the Mint Condition hit Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes), brings a genre-defying sound that grounds each scene. "Stylistically speaking, the music is beyond easy categories or genres," says El Grecco. Speaking to the emotional lives of the characters, he says, "Throughout the play's unfolding is an unshakable through-line of relationship and beauty. Even in disappointment, chaos, and suffering."

Playwright Nathan Yungerberg adds, "Lawrence's music doesn't just support the story. It rises from the soul of the characters, echoing their longings, their wounds, and their hope."

