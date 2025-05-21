AN EVENING WITH DARREN CRISS is Coming to The 92nd Street Y in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present An Evening with Darren Criss, a one-night-only concert with the Tony nominated star of Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending. This rare solo evening – including Broadway favorites and original songs – is on Monday, June 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $60 and are available here.

Criss has earned raves for his moving performance in the award-winning Maybe Happy Ending, building upon his Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning work in Glee, and on and off Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors, How to Succeed in Business, and more.

About Darren Criss

Multi-hyphenate actor and musician, Darren Criss burst onto the scene as one of the most memorable TV characters of all time, Blaine Anderson in Fox’s hit show Glee. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed limited series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, earned him a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice Award. In addition to his work on television, Criss is a veteran of the stage whose Broadway credits include American Buffalo opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne (2022), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and most recently the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2024). He released a solo EP in 2021 titled Masquerade (BMG), and in the same year, released a full-length holiday album titled – aptly – A Very Darren Crissmas (Decca), for which he recently toured in North America.

