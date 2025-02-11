AFTER ENDGAME to Begin Performances Tonight at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoHo Playhouse's New York premiere of After Endgame, written and performed by Kevin James Doyle, and directed by two time Emmy Award winner and Writers Guild Award nominee Cory Cavin, begins tonight! After Endgame runs through March 8, 2025 in a limited 4-week engagement for 21 performances in the theater's intimate Huron Room. Opening night is February 15.

After the New York premiere, Doyle will have two special performances of After Endgame at The Lyric Hyperion (2106 Hyperion Ave.) in Los Angeles on March 30 at 7:30pm and March 31 at 7:15pm.

After Endgame is a chess lesson and a life lesson by comedian and storyteller Kevin James Doyle, who has a wealth of experience teaching over 6,500 chess lessons. Doyle takes the audience on a journey across the world as he is flown to the vibrant city of Singapore at the behest of a mysterious investor, where he finds himself imparting chess wisdom to some of the world's wealthiest individuals. The tension rises as Doyle navigates these high-stakes players, both on and off the chessboard.

A pop up chess club follows each performance in the space. "The Soho Chess Lounge" will be open for drinks, chess games, backgammon, tournaments and more for all audience members. Explore the 'Chess Museum' and chess history throughout the room, developed in tandem with director Cory Cavin, creator/performer Kevin James Doyle and chess consultant/set designer Charles Matte. Mingle with friends, enjoy a drink, learn a new opening and discuss the way chess strategies can be applied to life. There will be prizes, drink specials and special guests throughout the run.

Kevin James Doyle says, "It is a real joy and honor to get to combine my life as a comedian and chess teacher to walk the audience through what they can learn about life through chess strategy. Cory Cavin directed my first comedy special and he is not just my Best Friend but a mentor and creative soul mate, this show would not be what it is without him. To get to perform a show about the greatest game in the world in the greatest city in the world is a dream come true."

Produced by Josh Hartzler and Mister Sauce Productions. Set Designer and Chess Consultant is Charles Matte.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm with an additional show on Sunday, February 23 at 6pm. Run time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $39.50 (includes fees).

Kevin James Doyle began his career in comedy when he co-wrote and starred in How To Be A New Yorker, a 2 person sketch show that ran Off Broadway for over 300 performances. He took his debut solo show The 30 Year Old Virgin to Edinburgh Fringe in 2017. His second Diary of a Bald Kid won Best Solo Comedy at the New York City Fringe Festival and then went on to Edinburgh Fringe. He filmed his 3rd solo show Fool Proof at SoHo Playhouse. All of these are now comedy specials available on Amazon Prime. His audienceless storytelling comedy special/film V. The City of New York will premiere later this year.

Cory Cavin is a two time Emmy Award-winning and Writers Guild Award nominated director, writer, and producer. His television work was seen on air and online as Head of Digital Content for "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and as Field Producer for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." His directing work for Bon Appetit, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, and others has over 100 million views. His 'Anthony Bourdain Makes A Negroni' video re-went viral recently and he also taught Ron Howard how to use Twitter.

Comments