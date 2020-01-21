ABOUT LOVE, A New Play With Jazz Music Inspired By Turgenev, Will Open Off-Broadway

Culture Project presents About Love, a new play with songs and music. Music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and script and direction by Will Pomerantz. About Love plays a limited four-week engagement, February 25 through March 22 at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street, NYC) in the Black Box Theater. The official opening is Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30PM. Tickets are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday noon to 5PM and one hour before performances.

About Love tells the compelling story of a young man who expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be the most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion, and the ephemeral nature of life itself. About Love is inspired by Ivan Turgenev's beautifully crafted short story, "First Love," originally published in 1860. Turgenev was one of Russia's first modern writers to achieve international acclaim with his novel, Fathers and Sons, and his play, A Month in the Country.

The cast of About Love features Silvia Bond (Things Found on the Ground), Helen Coxe (Super Regret), Dan Domingues (The Tempest at The Public), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, National Tour), Tom Patterson (1984, Broadway) and Jean Tafler (My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories).

About Love features a scenic design by Brian Staton, costume design by Whitney Locher, lighting design by Allen Hahn, sound design by Connor Brent, musical direction by Misha Josephs, musical arrangements by Alphonso Horne and Owen Broder, and stage management by Abigail Strange.

"I was drawn to this material because of Turgenev's exquisite writing and his truth-telling about the human experience" says playwright and director Will Pomerantz. "Everyone remembers the first time they fell in love, and the universality of that experience, coupled with Turgenev's beautiful prose, proved irresistible to me."

"Turgenev's story is so human, and each character so true to life, that even though it takes place 150 years ago it is completely recognizable in 2020," said composer Nancy Harrow. "It is a portrait of human relationships: joy and sorrow, humor and humiliation, cruelty and empathy. Turgenev loved his characters."

LISTINGS INFORMATION: About Love plays a limited four-week engagement, February 25 through March 22 at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street, NYC) in the Black Box Theater. The official opening is Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30PM. About Love plays Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM & 8PM and Sunday at 3PM. Preview tickets (through March 3) are $25. After opening, all evening performances are $39 - $59. Rush tickets will be available at the box office an hour before any performance for $25.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You