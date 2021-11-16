A TURTLE ON A FENCE POST Will Close This Sunday

A Turtle on a Fence Post (www.TurtleMusical.com), a new musical comedy, will close on Sunday, November 21 at Theater 555 (555 W. 42nd Street). At the time of closing, the show will have played 18 previews and 9 performances. A Turtle on a Fence Post has a book by Prisoner #11RO731*, music by Austin Nuckols, and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin.

In 2010, Hank Morris, a political consultant and broker, pleaded guilty to involvement in a pension fraud scandal. Andrew Cuomo, who was then serving as New York's attorney general, successfully prosecuted the case against Morris.

After more than a decade, Cuomo is now involved in his own scandal that has prompted his resignation as governor, while Morris is about to debut a new musical comedy based on his own brush with ignominy.

Inspired by true events, A Turtle on a Fence Post fictionalizes the inside story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York's most powerful man. At heart a vibrant tale of love and friendship, Turtle... uses humor and song to deal with themes of freedom, forgiveness and truth, revealing how meaningful learning can arise in the most unexpected places and from the most surprising sources.

Directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace; off-Broadway's The Wild Party) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland), A Turtle on a Fence Post stars Garth Kravits as Hank Morris (Prisoner #11RO731*) who is joined by Drama Desk Award nominee David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.